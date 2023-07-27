ALBION — It’s been a rainy summer. According to the Portland Press Herald, Maine had 5.68 inches of rain in June, 1.91 inches above the yearly average. For reference, as of June 27, 20 out of 27 days were subject to downpours, with one day that saw zero precipitation.
While everyone is affected by an overcast summer, it has been particularly difficult for farmers, who rely on sunny days to harvest hay. So, when over 20 farmers congregated in Albion on July 20 — one of few clear days to that date — to protest the LS Power transmission line project, it said something.
“Two weeks ago,” said Holly Noyes of Noyes Family Farm, “many of these farmers went to their mailbox to get their daily mail and were completely caught off guard by a letter that said a transmission line would be impacting their property.”
Holly Noyes and her father, Chuck Noyes, were two of those present at the protest who forewent a valuable day of haying to stand up and say something. The Noyes Family Farm has operated in Albion for over 100 years, shipping milk.
Surrounded by farmers and tractors sporting signs that read, “Farms Grow Food Better Than Powerlines,” and “This Project Will Destroy Generational Maine Farms,” Holly Noyes spoke to the seriousness with which local farmers are treating this power line. “These people have not slept,” she said. “They’ve been under duress. We’ve all come together to really try to figure out what to do.”
The LS Power transmission line, or Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project, has two potential routes that cut directly through farms in Unity, Freedom, Palermo, Albion and China, to name a few. The project was approved by the state Legislature on June 22, more than a week before LS Power notified farmers.
“They’ve proposed a high voltage line going through Albion,” said Lincoln Senette of Swan’s Honey. “It’s proposed to go right through our property, it splits our property, right through the back side of where we operate our apiaries out of.”
According to Marco Molina, a researcher from the Institute of Biological Sciences, in an article by the Environmental Health Trust, “Every time a bee approaches a power line… it becomes stressed and, therefore, its internal temperature increases and the pollination service decreases.”
Pollination is important for farms to produce healthy crops, not to mention an area’s biodiversity. Senette is concerned that the installation of the transmission line will disrupt his apiaries. “All the EMFs that are generated by these high voltage lines, which are electromagnetic fields, are very detrimental to insects, specifically honeybees,” said Senette, standing in front of his truck, which was loaded with bee boxes.
The project is controversial, partly because it could destroy established farms that the transmission line cuts through, but it is also based in renewable energy initiatives. According to a study conducted by Daymark Energy Advisors, the project would “drastically decrease” Maine’s reliance on fossil fuel resources.
The Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project is, at its core, an attempt to transmit renewable energy from wind farms up in Aroostook County down to the rest of Maine and parts of Massachusetts. The project would open up jobs in Maine and cut down on electricity costs all across the state.
However, according to Rep. Katrina Smith, R-Palermo, in a recent interview, “It’s a short-term gain for industry. It’s not long-term employment. And it would be at the cost of our farmlands.” Smith is the state representative for Windsor, China, Hibberts Gore and Palermo.
Troy Nelson of Nelson Family Farm is another farmer who would be directly impacted by the transmission line. “I’ve given my life up to this farm,” Nelson said at the Albion protest. “And then to all of a sudden have it [vanishing noise] taken out from underneath you? And it’s not just one little piece. If you look at the map in Palermo, they’re taking every ounce of my farm.”
Nelson owns and operates 300 acres. He raises cows that rely on the hay he harvests every summer. However, he took the time to come to Albion to speak to this recent plight.
“They’re going through some open land that I just cleared within the last few years,” he said. “I spent thousands of dollars, back-breaking hours out there, picking out rocks, and building fences and opening land back up.”
For local farms in towns such as Albion, a high-voltage power line that cuts through their property could be devastating. The proposed power line corridor would stretch 130 to 150 feet wide, with towers 100 to 160 feet tall.
“The Haskells, right adjacent to me, have an organic operation," Nelson said. "Now they’re going to put these poles, that are not organic, that are full of creosote, in their farm.”
Jesse Haskell, of Haskell Dairy Farm, spoke at the protest about his farm’s dilemma. Both proposed routes would affect the Haskell property, so, for him, there really is no better option.
“My family has property on two hilltops, in Palermo and China,” Haskell said. “Both options cut directly through the middle of both of those properties. I would say option A or B is not a good one. To say we’re frustrated is to say the least.”
Farmers in Albion, Palermo and the surrounding towns are searching for alternatives to a new transmission line. Nelson and Haskell were two of several people who pointed to existing power lines in the state, wondering why those were not being utilized.
“I think there’s other ways to accomplish the needs of our power other than dissecting the middle of one of our prime areas of agricultural land in Maine,” said Haskell.
Several news outlets, including Maine Public Radio and WABI Channel 5 News, attended the protest. As Holly Noyes stood in front of cameras, microphones and concerned farmers, she emphasized the “extreme shock” citizens felt when finally notified of the project and its approval. She stressed the importance of trust in a community.
“Many of us in the community work on each other’s word,” she said. “[We] work off a handshake… It’s the foundation of our values and ethics… What’s happening to us now with this transmission line being imposed on us and our farmland is not the way we do business, nor will it be the way we do business looking forward.”