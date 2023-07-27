News

ALBION — It’s been a rainy summer. According to the Portland Press Herald, Maine had 5.68 inches of rain in June, 1.91 inches above the yearly average. For reference, as of June 27, 20 out of 27 days were subject to downpours, with one day that saw zero precipitation.

While everyone is affected by an overcast summer, it has been particularly difficult for farmers, who rely on sunny days to harvest hay. So, when over 20 farmers congregated in Albion on July 20 — one of few clear days to that date — to protest the LS Power transmission line project, it said something.