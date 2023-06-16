News

Lobsters

Live Maine lobster, fresh from the water, in Rockport, Maine.

File photo

In a victory for the state’s lobster industry, a federal judge has sided with the Maine Lobstermen’s Association and on Friday, June 16, ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service used “pessimistic assumptions” when it created new regulations to help save the North Atlantic right whale.

U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg’s ruling vacates a biology-based opinion – the government’s 10-year plan to reduce the risk posed by fishing gear to the endangered whales, remanding its most recent rule, including the closure of some 1,000 miles of prime fishing grounds off the coast of Maine, to the agency for reconsideration.