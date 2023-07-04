Festive Fourth By: Staff Jul 4, 2023 Jul 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Even the Grinch could not steal the spirit of the crowd at the Frankfort Fourth of July parade. Photo by Kyle Laurita-Bonometti Children "float" on a float at the Frankfort Fourth of July parade. Photo by Kyle Laurita-Bonometti Spiderman joined the fun at the Frankfort Fourth of July parade. Photo by Kyle Laurita-Bonometti Spectators line both sides of the road at the Brooks parade July Fourth. Photo by Michelle Christian Members of the Maine Militia fly the colors in the Brooks Fourth of July parade. Photo by Michelle Christian Participants were keeping it local at the Brooks Fourth of July parade. Photo by Michelle Christian Children make street art at the Brooks Fourth of July celebration. Photo by Nate Stanley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The mischievous weather did little to dampen the spirits of Waldo County on July 4. From the Lincolnville line to the border of Burnham, residents celebrated America’s 247th birthday in style.Parades stepped off in Searsport, Frankfort and Brooks, complete with first responders, local organizations, bands, and everyone decked out in star-spangled regalia.Several barbecues and cookouts were held by town organizations for residents and visitors, with plenty of birds, burgers, beans, brownies and beverages served up.Penobscot Marine Museum opened its doors with free admission for all visitors and family-friendly events. Live music and food trucks were featured at Stone Tree Farm and Cidery in Unity.Swan Lake Association of Maine took a vote among its members, and the annual decorated boat parade was a "go" for the afternoon of the Fourth.While several local fireworks displays were postponed because of the anticipated rain, Waldo County showered its support of the Red, White and Blue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fourth Of July Waldo County Waldo 4th Of July Festive Celebrates Celebrtation Parade Barbecue Recommended for you Biz Briefs Museums Collaborate to Bring Sunken Steamboat Documentary to the Midcoast Lost/Missing Pet Resources Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists