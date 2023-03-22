BELFAST — In 2019 Madison Riley Hill was in what she describes as a dark place.
“I was in a funk,” Riley Hill said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. The pandemic was starting, and I really didn’t care about anything. This place turned everything around.”
Riley Hill is referring to the Home Supply Center on Main Street in Belfast.
The nuts and bolts of how a 22-year-old woman found purpose in a hardware store has less to do with what was on the shelves and more to do with who was stocking them.
Home Supply Center has been owned by members of Riley Hill’s family since 1953. That year John Palmer purchased the former F.D. Jones & Son hardware store at 19 Main St. Palmer moved the store to its current location at 75 Main St. in 1965.
In 1968, Riley Hill’s aunt and uncle, Dale and Eunice Palmer, purchased and expanded the business. The Palmers are all blood relatives of Riley Hill and visits to the Home Supply Center became somewhat of a family reunion.
“I used to come here as a little girl,” Riley Hill said. “We’d come in, visit relatives, and sit around and talk. I never dreamed I’d end up working here.”
A lifelong Belfast resident and 2015 graduate of Belfast Area High School, Riley Hill held a succession of part-time jobs after graduation. By 2019, she found herself without any career direction.
That same year Eunice Palmer fell ill, and Riley Hill’s life changed.
“I came in to fill the extra spot for Eunice,” she said. “I really didn’t think it would be a forever thing. Now I plan to stay as long as they’ll have me.”
Riley Hill stocked shelves, ran the register, and managed the store’s website and Facebook pages. As time passed, she soon realized her attraction to the business.
“Family,” Riley Hill said. “We’re a family here. Not just the family that owns the business, but everyone who works here is like family to me.”
Riley Hill says that vibe is what sets Home Supply Center apart from big box hardware stores.
“The people that work here know everything and everybody,” Riley Hill said. “They will do everything in their power to make sure every customer is taken care of. If we don’t have it in stock, we’ll find a place that does. Everything is so friendly.”
One would be hard-pressed to find a more old-timey hardware store than Home Supply Center. Employees with decades of experience offer products and services with knowledge and kindness. Walk-ins are just as likely to be there for conversation as for clamps.
“I love customer service, dealing with the public,” Riley Hill said. “Being here has increased my love of this town, this community. It makes me want to be more of a part of both.
“I feel really fortunate that, when I get up in the morning, I love going to work. It feels like home.”
