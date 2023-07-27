News

Mills signing

Finding Our Voices survivors and supporters flank Gov. Janet Mills as she ceremoniously signs a bill initiated by the grassroots nonprofit into law. From left are Adeline and Eva with mom Nicole LeProhon, Jeannine Lauber Oren, Rep. Vicki Doudera, Gov. Mills, Eliza Conley Lepene, Sandra Goulet, Dezarae Caron, Dana Ward, Meg Libby, Finding Our Voices founder and president Patrisha McLean, Kerrie McAnulty, Mary Kamradt and Jennifer Greensmith.

 Photo courtesy of Jessi Tracy

AUGUSTA — Survivors with Finding Our Voices gathered with Gov. Janet Mills at the State House July 25 for the ceremonial signing of a law that adds an element of safety for domestic abuse survivors. The bill’s legislative sponsor, Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden, was also part of the group.

In April, eight women domestic abuse survivors from Finding Our Voices gave harrowing testimony in support of LD 692 before the Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. They spoke about the terror and risk they and their children were pulled into by their convicted intimate partners not receiving adequate prison time, and also by not being notified about the ahead-of-schedule release of these violent criminals.