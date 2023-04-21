BELFAST — A membership-driven organization that relies heavily on frequent group meetings became low-hanging fruit for the coronavirus pandemic. Scouting, in all of its forms, was dramatically impacted by pandemic-required restrictions.
Since 2019, the Boys Scouts of America, now known as Scouting BSA, has lost 1.7 million members, a number that represents 62% of its membership.
“The bottom line is that it needs to be rebuilt,” said Greg Morin, incoming district scouting chair for Waldo County. “We’ve had a great exodus from the program because we stopped meeting.”
Morin heads a group that is attempting to restore the local scouting infrastructure, one pack at a time. Currently there are six Boy Scout troops in Waldo County and only four Cub Scout packs.
“We’re down to, roughly, one third of our membership (in Waldo County) from pre-COVID,” Morin said.
Cub Scouting is the entry mechanism for many young people. Packs are organized by Dens. This level of scouting represents the backbone of the organization. Cub Scout packs are composed of boys and girls in grades K-5.
Scouts BSA, formerly Boy Scouts of America, is open to boys and girls between 11 and 14 years of age. Scouting BSA also offers programs for older boys and girls, and an Explorer program that gives young people a look at a possible career.
Both boys and girls may participate in scouting. Morin notes there is an all-girl pack in Winterport with another in Waldo County currently organizing.
There are 153 scouting organizations across the world,” Morin said. “Only 23 are not co-ed.”
Morin notes that repacking the scouting backpack will take more than kids.
“It’s a family-oriented organization, Morin said. “At its core, scouting is designed to bring families together, to help them work and grow together. We need parents to help out.”
Morin and his group have designed a plan that includes collaboration with Waldo County schools and an emphasis on community service.
“The schools have always been good to us,” Morin said. “We’re going to need to go out and reorganize nine Cub Scout packs here in Waldo County. Once we do that, scouting at all levels will be available to every boy and girl in Waldo County.”
Morin and his group will fan out to elementary schools across the county to present the benefit and value of scouting.
“The real power of scouting is that it’s in a book,” Morin said. “It teaches and reinforces the values that parents teach their kids. It also provides kids, and their families with opportunities to work together as a team, indoors and outdoors, in achieving goals.”
Once the rebuild is underway, Morin hopes to keep scouting as visible as possible in Waldo County. There are plans to work with community organizations on service projects, an increased media presence, and events that invite the public under the scouting tent.
“We’re thinking about holding a community Pinewood Derby at some point this summer,” Morin said of the popular wooden car races associated with scouting. “Involving the community in scouting, and involving scouting in the community is a great way to keep it visible and successful.”
Girls and Boys interested in scouting can log on to the registration website: https://beascout.scouting.org/ Once there, type in your zip code and the contact information for your local pack or troop will be supplied.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.