News

Scouting activities

A local group is attempting to rebuild scouting packs and troops following the pandemic impact. Here, a Waldo County pack takes part in an outdoor activity. 

 Photo courtesy of Katahdin Area Scouting Council

BELFAST — A membership-driven organization that relies heavily on frequent group meetings became low-hanging fruit for the coronavirus pandemic. Scouting, in all of its forms, was dramatically impacted by pandemic-required restrictions.

Since 2019, the Boys Scouts of America, now known as Scouting BSA, has lost 1.7 million members, a number that represents 62% of its membership.

Tags

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

Recommended for you