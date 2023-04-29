Edward Varney of First National Bank, left, and Michelle MacKay of First National Bank, right, present a representation of First National Bank's 2023 Harbor Fest sponsorship check to Mickey Sirota, center, of Belfast Rotary Club.
BELFAST — For the third year in a row, First National Bank is a sponsor of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2023 Harbor Fest, to be held on the Belfast waterfront on Aug. 18, 19 and 20.
With its donation of $1,000, First National Bank will be the sole sponsor of Harbor Fest’s 5K “Bug Run” road race and sponsor of a National Boatbuilding Challenge team. The bank, with a branch at Renys Plaza in Belfast, is a major supporter of this 16th annual free three-day celebration of the Belfast waterfront and the city’s maritime history, one of the city’s biggest and oldest continuous public events.
“Once again, it is our pleasure to support this important Belfast and Midcoast community event,” Tony C. McKim, president and chief executive officer of First National Bank, said in a press release.
“We look forward to being part of Belfast Harbor Fest in August, meeting Rotarians, and supporting Rotary’s service projects that help so many people in our community.”
Presenting the gift on behalf of First National Bank were Vice President and Business Development Officer Michelle Curtis, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer Ed Varney, and Senior Banking Consultant Michelle MacKay. Accepting for Belfast Rotary was Belfast Harbor Fest Sponsor Co-Coordinator Mickey Sirota.
Belfast Rotary Club, founded in 1925, is one of the oldest and most active clubs in the Midcoast. The club’s 70 members personify the club’s motto of “Service Above Self,” providing more than $140,000 in charitable gifts each year, including support for seven local food pantries and food kitchens, $80,000 in scholarships to area high school students, and holiday gifts and clothing to more than 200 children from Belfast area families. Belfast Harbor Fest is one of the club’s largest fundraising efforts, which also include a June charitable golf tournament event, road races, pancake breakfasts, pledge walks and auctions. Belfast Rotary meets every Wednesday at noon by Zoom and in person at the Shrine Club on Northport Avenue in Belfast.