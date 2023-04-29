News

Belfast Harbor Fest sponsor

Edward Varney of First National Bank, left, and Michelle MacKay of First National Bank, right, present a representation of First National Bank's 2023 Harbor Fest sponsorship check to Mickey Sirota, center, of Belfast Rotary Club.

 Photo Courtesy of First National Bank

BELFAST — For the third year in a row, First National Bank is a sponsor of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2023 Harbor Fest, to be held on the Belfast waterfront on Aug. 18, 19 and 20.

With its donation of $1,000, First National Bank will be the sole sponsor of Harbor Fest’s 5K “Bug Run” road race and sponsor of a National Boatbuilding Challenge team. The bank, with a branch at Renys Plaza in Belfast, is a major supporter of this 16th annual free three-day celebration of the Belfast waterfront and the city’s maritime history, one of the city’s biggest and oldest continuous public events.