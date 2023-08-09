BELFAST — Our Town Belfast has added five new chairs to its Sit Down Belfast project. These chairs, positioned around the downtown area, are again designed and painted by local artists, including two students.
Introduced last year, the Sit Down Belfast project has added to the unique atmosphere of downtown Belfast. "OTB place-making projects like this one create an emotional connection that, in turn, forms a strong, sustainable, interconnected community for locals and visitors alike," Executive Director Amanda Cunningham said in a press release.
When the OTB Design Committee identified a need for additional seating throughout downtown, the idea of an iconic Adirondack chair was discussed immediately. However, the committee recognized that the traditional design would need to be re-imagined to make it accessible for people with mobility issues.
Working with local craftsman Doug Bell, the seat width and height were increased, the arm width increased, and the “dip” in the back of the seat was eliminated. The redesign has been tested by community members with various mobility issues; none of the testers had any problems getting in or out of the chairs.
"Honestly, I never expected my sketch to be accepted," said Jem Bywater, a Troy Howard Middle School student. "I just thought it would be a fun project to try for myself. When I thought about what design I wanted to put on a chair, I saw my action figure of a Japanese giant alien superhero, Ultraman, defender of Tokyo, and instantly, the dream of a chair adorned with his dynamic image came to mind! I'm very excited to see my artistic vision on the streets of Belfast."
Jem's stepfather, Mike Simone, who assembled the chair, added, "It's always inspiring to see Belfast's artistic soul on display, so having a chance to participate in this was incredibly appealing. I loved the idea of helping Jem be part of the next generation of talented Belfast artists to bring more and more beauty to our streets. And what small town doesn't need a giant alien protector to help keep the peace?"
Each chair has a plaque representing the presenting sponsors, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management, the artist, and the individual chair sponsor. The 2023 chairs were sponsored by local businesses: Dairy Queen, Rollie’s and Rollie’s Remote Catering, Satori, The Green Store, and Vinolio. The 2023 artists who shared their visions are Jem Bywater, Kai Kutsy, Laura Lyons, Tiernan Lee Reidy, and Kristyne Sanderson.
For their help with this project, Our Town Belfast thanks the sponsors, artists, Viking Lumber, Belfast Public Works, Pegi Miller, Mary Mortier and Larry Jones.