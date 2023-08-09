News

Jem Bywater Chair

This chair, designed by Troy Howard student Jem Bywater, is one of several added to Our Town Belfast's Sit Down Belfast project.

BELFAST — Our Town Belfast has added five new chairs to its Sit Down Belfast project. These chairs, positioned around the downtown area, are again designed and painted by local artists, including two students.

Introduced last year, the Sit Down Belfast project has added to the unique atmosphere of downtown Belfast. "OTB place-making projects like this one create an emotional connection that, in turn, forms a strong, sustainable, interconnected community for locals and visitors alike," Executive Director Amanda Cunningham said in a press release.