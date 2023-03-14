BELFAST — The Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors got its first look at the proposed district budget for next year on March 6. RSU 71 Finance Director Chandra Hodgdon, along with Superintendent Mary Alice McLean, presented the proposal for initial review and took questions from board members.
While the proposed package was preliminary, a consistent theme developed.
Changes will be made.
The initial proposal viewed by the board represents a 6% increase over last year’s budget. In the next several weeks, RSU 71 administrators will defend their budget requests for the various cost centers.
“Should we give each administrator a heads-up, before they come in, that we’re looking for a flat budget?” asked Board Member Jean Dube.
“We will certainly pass that along,” Hodgdon said.
The March 6 proposal totaled $30,262,000, $1.6 million above the current budget.
At the outset of the meeting, Hodgdon informed the board that the anticipated state subsidy for next year would be $752,00. This represents a 7% decrease from this year. Additionally, an adjustment to the mil rate will add to the local assessment.
Hodgdon and the budget committee met with RSU 71 administrators to pare down the package.
“What we have here is what we feel is a fair budget,” Hodgdon said. “It would be perfect if we didn’t have those subsidy decreases and the increase due to the mil rate. If you compare it to this year, the budget is a 3% increase. What brings it up are the changes in the subsidy and mil rate.”
From expenses to expenses the proposed budget represents a 3% increase. When the reduction in state subsidy is included, along with the mil rate adjustment, the margin swells to 10%.
The board began looking for ways to trim the package immediately.
Board member Steve Hopkins noted that full salaries of district social workers were included in the budget proposal. He added those positions had been partially funded through grants in the recent past. Funding for the Experiential Learning and International Baccalaureate programs was also partially covered by grants.
Hodgdon was asked if the grant funding provided to the EL and IB programs could be used elsewhere in the budget.
“According to the (grant) applications that have been approved at this time,” Hodgdon said, “they have to go toward (those programs).”
Board Vice Chair Cory Seekins wondered if the district’s unspent revenue could be applied to the budget. Seekins told the board that he had done a three-year average of the unspent funds.
“This past year it was $1.8 million,” Seekins said. “Over the last three years the average is around $1.5 to $1.8 million. I’m concerned about asking taxpayers for more money when I’m not convinced we're even going to spend it on education for our students.”
Seekins told the board the most significant surpluses occurred in facilities and maintenance, transportation and special education.
“If you look at the three-year average of expenses in special education, it comes to around $5.2 million,” Seekins said. “This year’s request is for $6.6 million. That’s a 22% increase.”
Seekins noted similar increases in budget lines that have typically returned a surplus. He proposed the board consider using the unspent funds from the prior year to balance the current budget.
“I think we can cut this budget down to last year’s, make it a flat budget,” Seekins said. “We have that cushion of $1.8 million that we didn’t spend.”
The RSU 71 board will meet with administrators and cost centers over the next several weeks in an attempt to trim the package. Those meetings were to begin this week with elementary education and technology.
