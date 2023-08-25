BELFAST — The Summer Food Service Program, run in conjunction with the Belfast Soup Kitchen, is ending for the summer in preparation for the school year.
The program has delivered meals to families every Monday and Thursday throughout the summer, an initiative to help kids stay active and healthy during school vacation. The program, Belfast Public Health Nurse Susan Dupler said, promotes “healthy eating and how important it is to move around each day.”
On the morning of Aug. 17, Dupler and her co-workers left the Belfast Soup Kitchen with a trunk loaded with brown paper bags. Each bag contained food for the coming days: cereal, milk, juice, cheese, fruit snacks, applesauce and sandwiches, enough for a family to support their children in a way they might not be able to otherwise.
The program has four “drop off” locations in Belfast and two in Searsport. Anybody up to age 18 can attend these sessions and receive food. The programmers also reach out to families in more rural areas that qualify for free or reduced lunches. According to Dupler, almost all the families they supply are low-income.
The Bay Head Apartments in Belfast, a 24-unit affordable housing complex, is one of the stops on Dupler’s route. As the team rolls into the parking area, kids stop tossing footballs and riding their bikes, either running up to the cars or taking to the shade of a nearby doorway.
Dupler said that the older kids, for the most part, decline to participate. But the four young children who did run up to the team greeted them with enthusiasm and, after receiving their lunches, sat on the blue tarp provided with a practiced air.
Dupler was joined that day by Georgia Parker and Michaela LeVine of Maine SNAP-Ed, two regular educators for the program. The Maine SNAP-Ed program, according to their website, “provides nutrition education services in settings like schools, food pantries, Head Starts, and other child care settings.”
As the children sat on the tarp, eating their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and sipping on their milk boxes, Parker and LeVine reminded them about the five nutritional food groups, answering the kids’ questions and posing their own. After the meal, the group moved on to an activity, encouraging the kids to jump, spin around and run in place.
The Summer Food Service Program in Belfast began “five to six years ago,” Dupler said. In their first year, they delivered roughly 500 meals. Now, Belfast Soup Kitchen Executive Director Cherie Merrill said, the program hands out 650 breakfasts and lunches a week. “We provide an educational enrichment piece also,” Merrill said, commenting on Parker and LeVine’s activities. “We’re not only feeding the body, but the mind as well.”
Before Dupler, Parker and LeVine left Bay Head Apartments, they handed out mesh bags full of books and toys. This summer, the program also brought in members of the Fire Department, the K-9 unit and Central Maine Power to educate the kids. “I just want people to know that we’re not losing these kids during the summer,” Merrill said.
Dupler is known for keeping up with the kids she works with. She recently bought three bike helmets for a family whose children were riding around unprotected. She introduced herself to kids she didn’t recognize and checked in with those she did. Establishing relationships, she said, is an important part of what she does.
Some of the kids were taciturn, some were eager. Some ran up to Dupler and her teammates, some approached slowly. But, before leaving, Dupler said to all of the kids, “We’ll see you hopefully during the school year, OK?”
Interested parties can donate to the Belfast Soup Kitchen and Summer Food Service Program at belfastsoupkitchen.org/.