Searsport Fire Chief Andrew Webster

 By Carolyn Zachary

BELFAST — Andrew Webster, who now lives in Searsport, agreed to a differed disposition April 24 for accepting stolen property after his former fiancée, Gina Philbrick, plead guilty to theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in February for embezzling from the Barney Hose Company.

If Webster follows all the stipulations in the differed disposition, then the charge will be dropped at a hearing scheduled for next year. He must also pay $4,000 restitution.

