BELFAST — Andrew Webster, who now lives in Searsport, agreed to a differed disposition April 24 for accepting stolen property after his former fiancée, Gina Philbrick, plead guilty to theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in February for embezzling from the Barney Hose Company.
If Webster follows all the stipulations in the differed disposition, then the charge will be dropped at a hearing scheduled for next year. He must also pay $4,000 restitution.
The embezzlement came to light after a Searsport Police Department investigation into Philbrick found that she wrote Barney Hose checks and deposited them into her account while she served as the treasurer of the organization from January 2020 until the investigation about a year ago. She is accused of stealing at least $11,600, which is the stolen property Webster is accused of accepting.
The Barney Hose Company raises funds to support the fire department and its members.
Webster served as the town’s fire chief until he was charged with the crime. He submitted a formal resignation letter to town officials during a July 6, 2022, Select Board meeting. He had been on suspension during the investigation. Earlier this year Antonio Rivera was appointed as the new fire chief.
Webster declined to comment further about the case but confirmed that he is still with Philbrick but they are not engaged. He is scheduled for an April 23, 2024, dispositional hearing, at which the charges will be dismissed if he has followed all stipulations of the differed disposition.
