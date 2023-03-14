News

Monroe Elementary School

Monroe Elementary School

 Source: RSU 3 website

MONROE — A 10-year-old Monroe Elementary School student who brought a .22 caliber handgun to school March 10 has been charged with four crimes, according to an updated Waldo County Sheriff’s Department press release.

The student carried the gun in a bag on the bus where other students learned he had possession of it, according to the press release. Those students reported it to school staff who alerted School Resource Officer Deputy Jordan Tozier. The Sheriff’s Office got a call about the incident at about 8:52 a.m.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you