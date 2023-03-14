MONROE — A 10-year-old Monroe Elementary School student who brought a .22 caliber handgun to school March 10 has been charged with four crimes, according to an updated Waldo County Sheriff’s Department press release.
The student carried the gun in a bag on the bus where other students learned he had possession of it, according to the press release. Those students reported it to school staff who alerted School Resource Officer Deputy Jordan Tozier. The Sheriff’s Office got a call about the incident at about 8:52 a.m.
Staff members and Tozier were able to detain the student and take the gun without anyone getting hurt, according to the press release. After the incident, the student was taken to the Sheriff’s Office. There is no ongoing threat.
When officials found the gun it was unloaded, but there were bullets in the same bag that contained the firearm, according to Waldo County Chief Deputy Matthew Curtis.
The student was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing, criminal threatening and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon. The child is back in the custody of their parent now, according to the press release.
Regional School Unit 3 Superintendent Charles Brown sent an updated letter to parents March 14 stating that the district cannot release any further information about the incident, though school officials understand many questions remain.
The district's Crisis Team is prepared to support student or staff members who need it, according to Brown's letter. If parents have questions or concerns, they should call their student's principal or the superintendent's office. The district will continue to work with local law enforcement.
The school district is following its weapons, violence and school safety policy following this incident, according to the updated district letter. That policy prohibits students and staff from possessing or using items designed to inflict bodily harm, threaten, intimidate, coerce or harass people.
Those items include firearms, BB guns, pellet guns or any other types of guns. The policy also prohibits items like knives, chains, brass knuckles and others. The only people exempt from the rules are law enforcement professionals. Students who bring a gun to school will be expelled for no less than one year, unless the superintendent amends this requirement on a case-by-case basis in writing.
The policy further allows the superintendent to request a psychological evaluation for a student who violates the policy. It will help the school assess whether the student poses a school safety risk after suspension or expulsion. If a parent refuses to have their child evaluated, then the superintendent and RSU 3 Board of Directors will consider the student’s behavior themselves to decide what action is appropriate.
Brown reminded people to report suspicious behavior. "If you see something, say something," he said in a letter issued to parents after the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident with federal and local authorities to identify as many details as possible that led to the incident, according to the office's press release.
The minor will be arraigned May 18 at Belfast Unified Court.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.