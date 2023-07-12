News

1A Waldo County Broadband Coalition
Image from 1A Waldo County Broadband Coalition website

The 1A Waldo County Broadband Coalition is getting ready to apply for funds from the Connect the Ready Grants program later this summer to expand broadband service in four towns connected by routes 1 and 1A.

Representing Winterport, Frankfort, Prospect and Stockton Springs, the coalition is partnering with UniTel to apply for $7.2 million, according to group chairman Ethan Tremblay. UniTel will contribute $2.2 million to the project and the four towns will contribute a combined $500,000 to match grant funds.