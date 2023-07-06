News

WALDO COUNTY — The 1 A Waldo County Broadband Coalition is getting ready to apply for funds through the Connect the Ready program later this summer to expand broadband service in four Route 1 towns.

Representing Winterport, Frankfort, Prospect and Stockton Springs, the coalition is partnering with UniTel to apply for $7.2 million, according to group chairman Ethan Tremblay. UniTel will contribute $2.2 million to the project and the four towns will contribute a combined $500,000 to match grant funds.