WALDO COUNTY — The 1 A Waldo County Broadband Coalition is getting ready to apply for funds through the Connect the Ready program later this summer to expand broadband service in four Route 1 towns.
Representing Winterport, Frankfort, Prospect and Stockton Springs, the coalition is partnering with UniTel to apply for $7.2 million, according to group chairman Ethan Tremblay. UniTel will contribute $2.2 million to the project and the four towns will contribute a combined $500,000 to match grant funds.
Stockton Springs was the first town to designate $104,145.84 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the required matching funds, Frankfort followed suit allocating $125,723.50 of its ARPA funds soon after. Winterport designated $171,444.13 of its ARPA funds during its June 15 annual meeting. Prospect is also expected to contribute to the matching funds.
The state is expected to open a grant cycle for broadband in August and the coalition will apply to the program in September, Tremblay said. He thinks the coalition is well positioned to rank high among other possible applicants.
Last fall the coalition received six request for proposals from possible private partners to deliver broadband locally, he said. The coalition decided to partner with UniTel because it is a local firm and has partnered with several other Waldo County towns to buildout broadband.
The Company must also contribute funds toward the project, Tremblay said. “everybody’s got to have skin in the game for this to work.”
The company will offer broadband service plans as low as $40.00, he said. If the coalition is awarded grant funds, the buildout will happen in phases with construction starting in areas identified as having the highest need for broadband. The total project cost is expected to be nearly $10 million.
Residents at Winterport annual meeting overwhelmingly approved using ARPA funds toward the grant application after hearing from people speak at the meeting about the need for reliable high-speed internet in town.
Resident Barbara Carter worked as a nurse at the Leroy H. Smith School during the pandemic and spoke about all the students who missed school during required quarantines because they did not have reliable internet. The school provided hotspots to families in need but it was still inadequate for some students.
The coalition will hold meetings over the summer in each town to give residents more information about the plans for the broadband buildout, Tremblay said. The first meeting will be held at the Winterport Town Office July 18 at 6:30 p.m. He encourages anybody from any of the four towns to attend any of the meetings.