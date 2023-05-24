FRANKFORT — When Scott Clark was a teenager in town, he always enjoyed playing basketball at a court that was located behind the former Wentworth’s convenience store, he said. Now he hopes to bring one back to the town as its recreation director.
He remembers the days when him and his friends enjoyed having a place to hang out and play a sport, he said. Now, the town has very few recreational spaces for children and families, the most prominent space being the baseball field and adjacent playground off of the Loggin Road. It is where he intends to place the basketball court and give young people in town one more place to gather and have fun.
When he pitched the idea to Select Board members Michael Shaw and Jeff Anderson they were on board with the idea, he said.
Clark raised $700 during a fundraiser around Christmas last year, he said. He hopes to do a bottle drive this month but he is also accepting donations from people. He is talking to Home Depot about getting fencing, which is projected to cost around $1,500. Overall, he expects the total project cost to be about $5,000.
The court will be located to the side of the parking area at baseball field, he said. The court will be around 50 feet to 55 feet long and 32 feet wide with a fence around it so balls do not bounce away from the court. He thinks it will be a good size for town kids.
If all goes well, Clark hopes to build the court this year but he needs volunteers to help construct the court.
He has heard good things from people when they learn that a basketball court could return to town, he said. He hopes it will also help song young people in town currently playing on a basketball team. It will be a safe environment where kids can play basketball.
“People are excited about it, you know it’s a small town so there’s not much to do and it gives kids a safe place,” he said.
To donate, make checks payable to the town of Frankfort and leave a note in the memo section requesting that the funds go into the basketball court account. Checks can be mailed to P.O. box 218 in Frankfort. For more information, contact Clark at clarkselectric1@aol.com.
