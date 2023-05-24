News

Frankfort baseball park

The baseball field and park on the Loggin Road in Frankfort.

 By Kendra Caruso

FRANKFORT — When Scott Clark was a teenager in town, he always enjoyed playing basketball at a court that was located behind the former Wentworth’s convenience store, he said. Now he hopes to bring one back to the town as its recreation director.

He remembers the days when him and his friends enjoyed having a place to hang out and play a sport, he said. Now, the town has very few recreational spaces for children and families, the most prominent space being the baseball field and adjacent playground off of the Loggin Road. It is where he intends to place the basketball court and give young people in town one more place to gather and have fun.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you