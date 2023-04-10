I didn’t attend Frankfort’s annual town meeting, but I’m sure you can find coverage elsewhere in this newspaper. Also, it was good to see that Evelyn Adams was honored for her years of devoted service to the town. A more devoted citizen could not be found.
If, like me, you didn’t get a chance to attend the town meeting, 2022 Annual Town Reports are available at the town clerk’s office.
For those who like serving in a very special capacity, the Frankfort Fire Department is recruiting members. To learn more, stop by the fire house.
Holy Week has come and gone and the Frankfort Congregational Church saw good turnouts for the various services. I always consider the day after Easter the unofficial start to spring, and this year is no different. The weather certainly has cooperated, with warm temperatures, more like late spring than early spring. We’ll take those any time we can get them.
Perchin’ prediction
The warmer weather brings with it more desirable conditions for fishing in brooks and streams. Now is the time to get out there and ply the local waters for brook trout.
Weekly quote
“Now is the high-tide of the year, and whatever of life hath ebbed away comes flooding back with a ripply cheer, into every bare inlet and bay.” — James Russell Lowell