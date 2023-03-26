News

Tom Seymour

Tom Seymour

Holy Week begins next week and the Frankfort Congregational Church will celebrate Palm Sunday on April 2, palms being distributed by the children. A Maundy Thursday observance takes place on April 6, with a soup and bread supper at 6 p.m., followed by a worship service at 7 p.m.

The church will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for prayer and meditation on Good Friday, April 7. Easter sunrise service at 5:45 a.m. will be held at Waterfront Park and boat landing, followed by a potluck breakfast after the service and a regular Easter Sunday service of special music and scripture at 9 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you