Holy Week begins next week and the Frankfort Congregational Church will celebrate Palm Sunday on April 2, palms being distributed by the children. A Maundy Thursday observance takes place on April 6, with a soup and bread supper at 6 p.m., followed by a worship service at 7 p.m.
The church will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for prayer and meditation on Good Friday, April 7. Easter sunrise service at 5:45 a.m. will be held at Waterfront Park and boat landing, followed by a potluck breakfast after the service and a regular Easter Sunday service of special music and scripture at 9 a.m.
Next, signs of spring are all around us. Spring bulbs have sprouted foliage, woodcock and Canada geese have returned and moths are flying about.
Perchin’ prediction
With snow and ice runoff at a minimum, anglers should find productive fishing in brooks and streams. By the time you read this, I should have already made my opening-day rounds and hopefully, will have at least a few brook trout to show for it.
Flu bug
Some kind of virus, or as my old family doctor called it, “the crud,” has made its way through Frankfort and vicinity. I was down with it for over a week, as were many others. Hopefully, with warmer weather on the horizon, we will be able to step outside more often and that will put an end to these nuisance sicknesses.
Weekly quote
“The more he spoke of his integrity, the more we counted our spoons.” — Benjamin Franklin