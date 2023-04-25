Cold, cold, and more cold, that’s the news here in Frankfort. Even the few sunny days we had were accompanied by a cold wind.
As a weather “junkie,” I diligently check all the long-term forecasts, and the bad news is, this cold, unstable weather pattern has no end in sight.
All of this reminds me of one year back in the 1980s, when March saw average temperatures, April was cold and May was colder. There’s nothing we can do about it, though, except to slog it through and hope for the best.
The good news is, continuing cold temperatures can only set spring back so far. As long as we continue to see above-freezing temperatures, flowers will bloom, grass will grow and trees will leaf out, if only reluctantly.
So be of good cheer. True spring will come, eventually.
Plant sales
It’s almost May and with May come plant sales. These present a great opportunity to pick up a good variety of plants at reasonable prices, and help local nonprofits in the bargain. Here in Frankfort, gardeners have two sales to look forward to, one hosted by the Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department, the other put on by Frankfort Congregational Church.
I am the official plant-potter for the church plant sale, so I’ll have plenty of hands-on gardening to do as I put up donated plants for our sale. As always, I expect a good variety of plants, according to what various contributors have told me.
The Fire Department plant sale will run from May 11 through May 13 at the Fire Station.
The church plant sale falls on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to noon at the church parking lot.
Perchin prediction
Trout fishing has been so-so. Oddly enough, water levels have run a bit low. I have taken several meals’ worth of brook trout, so no complaints there. I have not seen anyone out fishing as of yet. It seems odd, especially during school vacation, not to see bicycles stacked up at every stream crossing. I guess the youngsters have found more exciting ways to spend their time.
Weekly quote
“Wonder at the bounteous hours,
The slow result of winter showers,
You scarce can see the grass for flowers.” – Alfred Lord Tennyson