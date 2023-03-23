News

rj.laurie osher.032323.jpg

Dr. Laurie Osher

BELFAST — The final installment of the Belfast Garden Club Evening Lecture Series cosponsored by the All of Belfast Climate Dialogues (Belfast Free Library) will take place Tuesday, March 28, with a 6:30 p.m. virtual talk by Dr. Laurie Osher titled “Rx for a Chaotic Climate: Healthy Soils.” To register for the Zoom link, go to https://belfastlibrary.org/abcd-events.

In recent years, Mainers have noticed chaotic weather patterns caused by climate change. In this program, soil scientist and state Rep. Laurie Osher of Orono will discuss the impact of climate change on our $3.6 billion agricultural industry, and describe how land management practices can be improved to decrease that impact.