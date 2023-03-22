I took a couple of days off this week, as I turned the big 3-0 on March 21. I celebrated with Catherine and a Portland friend of mine by going to church. Well, my version of church, at least — attending Bruce Springsteen’s concert at TD Garden on March 20.
I was looking for a memorable way to ring in my 30s (or, maybe more to the point, ring out my 20s?), so when I saw my favorite artist was going to play at basically the closest practical place possible, on the night before my birthday no less, I knew exactly what I was doing.
This week of March is generally one of celebration in my family. Not only was it my brother’s and my birthday March 21, but March 20 was the two-year anniversary of Catherine’s and my move “back home” to Freedom. Otherwise, March 17, back in 2019, was the day Catherine and I got engaged at a beautiful scenic overview on Munjoy Hill in Portland, and March 18 was always celebrated as my grandmother’s birthday (she would have turned 86 this year, wow!).
For all the value, rightly or wrongly, I assign to leaving my 20s, I must remember a critical lesson my grandmother embodied: age is just a number.
On March 26, Dirigo Grange will host a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., at the Freedom Grange Hall. The breakfast will include hash browns, sausage, coffee, and juice. Price per plate is $10, with all proceeds going to the Grange Hall.