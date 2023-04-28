News

The Town Charter Commission has entered the home stretch of its work. The commission will hold a public hearing on the charter — which is already posted around town and available for review on the town’s website — on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Election Annex. A Zoom option will be available.

A final draft charter will be posted around town, on the town website, and on the town’s Facebook page, by no later than May 30. A final vote on the charter will take place at the same election as the school budget, on Tuesday, June 13.

