The Town Charter Commission has entered the home stretch of its work. The commission will hold a public hearing on the charter — which is already posted around town and available for review on the town’s website — on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Election Annex. A Zoom option will be available.
A final draft charter will be posted around town, on the town website, and on the town’s Facebook page, by no later than May 30. A final vote on the charter will take place at the same election as the school budget, on Tuesday, June 13.
Remember, a town “charter” is essentially the town’s constitution. Like the federal Constitution or Maine’s Constitution, the town charter will elaborate on the form and function of Freedom’s municipal government; its powers, limitations, and procedures.
Early in our work back in 2022, the commission decided to simply codify Freedom’s existing governmental structure and practices, and not proactively make changes to such things.
The only big change we made was to create a conflict of interest procedure outline that applies to any town of Freedom board or committee official. We have never had such an overarching and specific procedure for dealing with conflicts of interest. We decided the commission creating conflict of interest rules was a logical choice, considering the desirability of not having a board or committee create their own conflict of interest rules.
Please review the charter and attend the commission’s public hearing to express any concerns or questions you have.
Finally, American Legion Post 50 is seeking participants for the Memorial Day Parade in Unity on Monday, May 29. The Legion’s parade walkers will meet at the Unity Town Office area at 8:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. parade. They will march to the Pond Cemetery and back. If interested in attending or participating, just show up. If you have any questions, please call Randal Parker at 323-3412.