I have decided to start a recurring feature — a featured column on the annual Spirit of America winner. This award recipient is selected by the Select Board for outstanding community service and leadership, and revealed at our annual town meeting.
2023’s recipient was Wilson Hess. I asked Wilson a few questions about his time in Freedom. The below interview is edited for brevity.
Q: Where are you originally from, and when/why did you come to Freedom?
Wilson: I grew up in Severn, Maryland, on a farm that had been in our family since 1799. I came to Maine when I was 20 to attend graduate school at the University of Maine. Since that was before my age of majority, I am fond of telling folks, “I got here just as quick as I could.” In 1977 I got a job at Unity College (where I worked for 23 years) and we built our home in Freedom in 1978.
Q: What kind of community service rolls have you filled while in Freedom?
Wilson: I was a town meeting moderator back in the 1980s; a Freedom Congregational Church board member; the town appraiser in the early 2000s; and a Select Board member. As the town appraiser, I fondly remember the complete reassessment we did in 2004, and refreshing boundary monuments with adjoining towns under the guidance of Steve Cross. Recently, I devote most of my time to the Freedom Community Historical Society, Southwestern Waldo County Broadband Coalition and the Community Development Action Committee.
Q: That sounds like many varied roles. Does one stand out above any other?
Wilson: I served for 23 years at Unity College, including 10 years as president. The many lives I touched there remain some of my fondest memories. That was the fountainhead of so much of my other service. After 45 years here, I hope it has reflected well on my adopted hometown.
Q: How has your “adopted hometown” changed, or stayed the same, since 1978?
Wilson: Freedom has kept its rural roots and character. However, it is impossible to have lived here so long and not notice the reduction of working farms and farmland. At the same time, we have become much more of a “bedroom community” with so many of our residents traveling to Belfast, Waterville, Augusta and Bangor for their work. Lastly, as an educator, it is impossible to note that as our town population has “grayed,” there are so “many fewer” school-aged children in our community. We must remember that they are our future!
Q: Do you have any advice for anyone who wants to get civically involved in town?
Wilson: To borrow a couple quotes — “Just do it!” “None of us is as smart as all of us.”