Selectmen Ryan Willette reported that the Rec Committee had a “wonderful” turnout for its April 8 Easter event. Twenty-nine children stopped by the Town Office to get a free Easter basket, enter multiple raffle drawings, and meet the Easter Bunny. Pictures can be found on the Rec Committee’s Facebook page. Ryan wanted to give a special shout-out to Heidi Smith of Freedom for generously donating the raffle prizes. The Rec Committee wants to reinvigorate Freedom’s sense of community (my description). It sounds like this Easter event was an excellent start.
Unfortunately, I am sad to report that Roy Ward, longtime (and forever honorary) Freedom resident and World War II veteran, died on April 12, at the unbelievable age of 103. I have a few fond memories of Roy. In 2008 I interviewed him for an online World War II class I was taking at Mount View. He described to me his service during the “Battle of the Atlantic” — the dangerous battle to keep shipping lanes between America and its allies free of German U-Boats. I will have to see if I still have that recording somewhere. I also fondly remember his 100th birthday party, in 2019 at the town Grange Hall, and his appearances at the town’s annual Veterans Day events.
I’m sure there will be more tributes and story-sharing from those who knew him better than I. My sincere condolences to his innumerable friends and family.