My heartfelt thanks to those who came to my March 23 veterans disability 101 seminar. I am thrilled that quite a few attendees came because they read about this seminar in my column.
My goal was to educate the public about veterans benefits, and I think we easily achieved that goal. I will do another seminar in the fall and possibly this summer.
The Unity Area Parkinson’s Support Group now meets the third Monday of every month, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the Unity Barn Raisers Community Center, at 32 School St., Unity. These meetings are free and informal, with the goal of providing information, support, encouragement, and helpful tips regarding living with Parkinson’s Disease.
For more information, call Eleanor Bilodeau, who started this group three years ago, at 948-2437, or email her at dogisland52@gmail.com.
The next meeting of the Wawenoc Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society will be April 19 at 2 pm, at the Belfast Free Library. This meeting is open for all who are interested in genealogy, whether they are just starting out, have hit a roadblock, or need help brainstorming answers to questions people have.
A Zoom option will be available for those who cannot attend in person. Interested folks should contact Sharon Pietryka at 338-3884, ext. 25, or email her at spietryka@belfastlibrary.org.
School Board Director Eleanor Hess reports to me that the Regional School Unit 3 “Data Night” on March 29 went well. About 25 people attended. They had a “wonderful back and forth conversation” with the school superintendent, Charles Brown. The discussion focused on positive and negative data.
For example, Superintendent Brown reported that about 3.6% of students in the district experience “housing instability,” defined as living “unsheltered” or “doubled up” with other families, or living in “substandard” housing. Vaping is becoming more of a problem for high school students, but Superintendent Brown commended other students who are “standing up” against those doing it.
On the brighter side, the school district reported only six substantiated cases of playground altercations of any kind, and the school district is going to receive about $300,000 more than anticipated in taxpayer-funded allocation from the Maine Department of Education.
Director Hess said she hopes that more open discussion nights will be held throughout the district. She hopes children, and their families, understand that different children are raised in different environments, and that they will treat each other with respect and a sense of camaraderie.