This week, my time is devoted to writing The Republican Journal’s coverage of the Freedom town meeting. A few people contacted me over the past week with event announcements that I want to make public in a timely manner.

The Unity Snowdusters are holding a fundraiser for Blaine McCormick, who recently lost his home in a fire. A baked bean supper is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at the Snowdusters Clubhouse on Fisher Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. The price to attend is by donation only. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese Auction. Folks who want to make a monetary donation, but are unable to attend, or are just looking for more information, should call Maureen Haley at 948-5244.

