This week, my time is devoted to writing The Republican Journal’s coverage of the Freedom town meeting. A few people contacted me over the past week with event announcements that I want to make public in a timely manner.
The Unity Snowdusters are holding a fundraiser for Blaine McCormick, who recently lost his home in a fire. A baked bean supper is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at the Snowdusters Clubhouse on Fisher Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. The price to attend is by donation only. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a Chinese Auction. Folks who want to make a monetary donation, but are unable to attend, or are just looking for more information, should call Maureen Haley at 948-5244.
The Unity Fire Department Auxiliary will host its fourth annual Easter Bake Sale on Saturday, April 8, at Cone’z on Depot Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds go toward food, drinks and snacks for the firefighters during extended emergency calls and training events.
Maine Maple Weekend is March 25 and 26. Beaver Hill Plantation will be open both days, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will offer samples of their wood-fired maple syrup, along with syrup for sale. There will be other maple products available, demonstrations of all kinds, walking tours, and horse-drawn wagon rides through the orchard.
A reader emailed me expressing hope for my distant Ukrainian relatives during this awful time in their country’s history. The reader remembered I mentioned these relatives when the Russian invasion first happened last year, and said that she thinks of them, and all other Ukrainians, quite often.
I always appreciate reader feedback; never be shy about suggesting content or providing constructive criticism. I have now been writing this column for exactly two years (my first one appeared in the March 16, 2021, Republican Journal), which seems a little hard to believe. My grandmother wrote it for 18 years (August 2001 to November 2019), so I have only 16 more years to catch up to her!