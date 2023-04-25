News

Last Saturday I took Sophia over to the Honey Wilde Farm in Unity for their open house and baby goat petting opportunity. Sophia was very shy around the goats and folks who came out. When we were there dozens of people were angling for their turn to hold some baby goats.

It had been at least 11 or 12 years since I went to the Field of Dreams, so I took Sophia there after we were done at the farm. She loved the slides, tunnels, and playing around other kids. I couldn’t help but think how the park had changed very little since I was only a couple of years older than Sophia, playing T-ball and running around the same playground that I was now hustling around trying to keep up with my daughter.

