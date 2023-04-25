Last Saturday I took Sophia over to the Honey Wilde Farm in Unity for their open house and baby goat petting opportunity. Sophia was very shy around the goats and folks who came out. When we were there dozens of people were angling for their turn to hold some baby goats.
It had been at least 11 or 12 years since I went to the Field of Dreams, so I took Sophia there after we were done at the farm. She loved the slides, tunnels, and playing around other kids. I couldn’t help but think how the park had changed very little since I was only a couple of years older than Sophia, playing T-ball and running around the same playground that I was now hustling around trying to keep up with my daughter.
On Monday, April 17, I was voted onto the board of directors for the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust. I will spare you repeating what is in the trust’s press release on the subject. Needless to say I am honored to join the trust and look forward to helping accomplish their mission of preserving the Sebasticook Watershed.
On Sunday, May 7, the Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County will host a “Spring Sports Day” at the Belfast Boathouse. This event will feature free outdoor and indoor activities for all attendees with a free sit-down café serving homemade scones with cream, hot tea and lemonade, flower bouquets and seedlings for sale featuring healthy and luscious seedlings and blooms from Villageside Farm in Freedom, free craft activities, card making, face painting and other all-age activities, including croquet, three-legged races, egg and spoon races, and enjoying the Belfast waterfront. For more information, call i05-4434, or email waldohospicevolunteers@gmail.com.
The Planning Board will hold a special “field trip” meeting on May 9 at 5 pm. We are going to visit Peter Curra’s solar farm in Knox. We want to familiarize ourselves with a solar farm “up close” so we can approach our draft solar ordinance with a better understanding of what we are seeking to regulate.
After 14 months of work, the Town Charter Commission has completed a preliminary final draft of the charter. It will be posted around town, and on the town website, for public dissemination. Any comments and suggestions could be referred to me for consideration at the Commission’s next public meeting.
Finally, Blaine “Louie” McCormick and his family want to express their sincere thanks to all who donated or were involved with helping raise $10,000 toward rebuilding his home after Louie lost everything in a house fire. Your generosity is much appreciated!