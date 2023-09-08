NORTHPORT — Veronica Stubbs is The Scone Goddess. The Northport resident and business owner has expertly mixed creativity and opportunity with family and community to give rise to a national brand. The Scone Goddess, selling freshly-baked scones out of its retail space in Northport, will be extending its reach nationally over the next year.
Stubbs’ life, and those of her family and the Northport community, changed during a conversation between Stubbs and husband Jason in August 2019.
“I was working customer service,” Stubbs said of her job at the time. “It was all over the phone. It just wasn’t my jam. I asked my husband what I should do and he said I should make scones and take them to the Farmers Market.”
Stubbs and her family had owned a bed and breakfast in Vermont prior to moving to Northport. Stubbs’ scones were popular with guests and community groups. She decided to take her husband’s idea.
“That’s what I did,” Stubbs said of her trip to the Farmers Market in August 2019. “I wanted to meet my community, talk to people and get to know Mainers. Lo and behold, they wanted scones.”
Stubbs baked 50 scones on her first trip to the United Farmers’ Market of Maine. “They were gone in 15 minutes,” she said.
Over the ensuing weeks, Stubbs scaled up to 200 scones and, each week, they would sell out within the first two hours.
Since that time, the rise of The Scone Goddess has been otherworldly, progressing from kitchen to retail space, through a pandemic and becoming a popular brand in demand.
Stubbs’ passion for lightly-sweetened, biscuit-like cakes developed 15 years ago following the birth of daughter Izzi.
“A friend brought me scones and they were delicious,” Stubbs said. “We lived off them for a week. Up until that time, I had never eaten a scone.”
As Izzi grew, Stubbs found time to begin experimenting with the recipe for scones. The family opened their Vermont bed and breakfast and Stubbs began serving scones every morning.
“We always put warm scones on the table before breakfast,” Stubbs said. “People loved it.”
Their bed and breakfast was five-star-rated.
“We thought, they like our hospitality,” Stubbs said. “I think it was because they liked the scones.”
Her husband was working as an actuary and asked Stubbs how to attract clients to his new business. She suggested scone Wednesdays, which were an immediate success. In time, community groups were booking meetings around scone Wednesdays.
Still, Stubbs didn’t fully appreciate the popularity of her product.
“I guess I didn’t see it at the time,” she said. “My thinking was ‘it’s a really great bed and breakfast’ or ‘my husband is a really great actuary’ — which he is, but the scones were the draw.”
The transition from Vermont to Maine only enhanced the popularity of Stubbs’ scones. After a solid month of sellouts at the Farmers’ Market, Stubbs needed a new plan.
“I talked to Paul Naron, the owner of the Farmers Market,” Stubbs said. “He told me ‘you have to have a company name, you have to have a banner, people need to know who you are and what you’re selling.’”
While delivering scones to a meeting in Vermont years earlier, a community member has called Stubbs the scone goddess. When she considered Naron’s words while discussing a name for her business with Jason, he suggested something simple.
“He said ‘Why recreate the wheel? You are the scone goddess,’” she said. “It’s a lot to live up to, but everyone seems to leave happy.”
The Scone Goddess has been in a constant state of evolution since those early days in 2019.
In the winter that followed, the Stubbs remodeled their home to include a licensed kitchen to meet the increasing demand for scones. Stubbs also obtained a mobile vendor’s permit that allowed transport of the product to the Farmers Market. That winter Stubbs began experimenting with packaging and selling her scone mixes.
“We put the mixes in coffee bags with tin ties,” Stubbs said. “Nobody wanted them — they just wanted the scones.”
The scones were very popular, but the global pandemic forced a major course correction for The Scone Goddess.
“We were shut down,” said Stubbs of the pandemic, “and, remember, nobody wanted my mixes.”
The family refocused their efforts on packaging and marketing. Her son, Anderson Pinckney, built a website and the Stubbs developed a packaging system that worked for customers and mirrored a company philosophy.
“Everything we do is all about simplicity and function,” Stubbs said. “It’s a simple product, simply packaged.”
They also set up a Facebook advertisement for the scone mixes.
“We began selling (the mixes) little by little,” Stubbs said. “Some people would call and ask if they could order scones and pick them up at our house, but they also began ordering the scone mixes.”
Word of mouth spread quickly and before long the business was plowing through a global pandemic.
“For the first year and a half of the pandemic our only advertisement was that Facebook post,” Stubbs said. “I didn’t have to advertise — my customers did it for me. That’s so humbling.”
During the pandemic the Stubbs remodeled their garage to serve as a production space. A vendor’s trailer was made in the summer of 2021 and Stubbs obtained permission from the Bayside Store to set up in their parking lot. Stubbs had two purposes in mind.
“They were so gracious to grant us the space,” Stubbs said of Bayside. “It gave us a place to interact with our customers, community, and to see if the business would support a brick-and-mortar operation.”
The scones offered at The Scone Goddess vending trailer, like those at the Farmers Market, sold out almost immediately. People who had purchased the mixes were visiting the trailer asking about The Scone Goddess. Stubbs, herself, was craving more interaction with her customers and community.
“We just said let’s do it,” Stubbs said of their current retail space in Northport. “We bought the property, the town was really excited, we put the building up and we haven’t looked back since.”
The bakery opened in December 2021. The Scone Goddess is currently adding a shipping and receiving area. The business is also embarking on a collaborative effort with Downeast Packaging Solutions that will allow growth without compromising its current resources.
“Our growth is in the hundredths of percentiles year over year,” Stubbs said. “Although we’d like to continue the manufacturing (in Northport), we realize there is no more room. We can’t build again. By collaborating with Downeast Packaging Solutions, they will package the 10 mixes that we’re offering for wholesale.”
The town of Northport is supporting a $100,000 block grant for The Scone Goddess. The grant will be used to purchase additional equipment and to hire more local, full-time employees.
Stubbs has collaborated with Ronni Arno on a book: “Out of the Way Gourmet — Discovering the Hidden Gems of the Maine Food Scene.”
At its core, The Scone Goddess remains a family business that works for, and with, the community. Family members all have significant roles within the company. The Scone Goddess is also a charitable deity.
Last week The Scone Goddess was at the Belfast Soup Kitchen, donating proceeds of the sale of her Lavender Lemon Crème mix to the organization. She made a similar donation earlier this year to a lobstering group.
“We try to support as many community fundraising efforts as possible,” Stubbs said. “We try really hard to stay on top of what’s happening. If there’s a need we can fill, we certainly want to do that.”
The interaction between customers, community and business is clearly a focus of The Scone Goddess.
“This is a labor of love,” Stubbs said. “I love what we’re doing in the community and I love that we know our customers’ names. I’m also happy that scones have become more mainstream, and that I had a part in that. It’s the healthy baked good.”