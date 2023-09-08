News

The Scone Goddess

Veronica Stubbs, who owns The Scone Goddess, stands by the vendors trailer outside her Northport business. The Scone Goddess has grown dramatically since it opened in 2019. Photo by Jim Leonard

 Photo by Jim Leonard

NORTHPORT — Veronica Stubbs is The Scone Goddess. The Northport resident and business owner has expertly mixed creativity and opportunity with family and community to give rise to a national brand. The Scone Goddess, selling freshly-baked scones out of its retail space in Northport, will be extending its reach nationally over the next year.

Stubbs’ life, and those of her family and the Northport community, changed during a conversation between Stubbs and husband Jason in August 2019.

Scone Goddess supports Soup Kitchen

The Scone Goddess recently donated proceeds from the sale of its Lavender Lemon Crème scone mix to the Belfast Soup Kitchen. Shown here on Aug. 31 are, from left, First National Bank representative Michelle Curtis; Veronica Stubbs, owner of The Scone Goddess; Cherie Merrill, executive director of the Belfast Soup Kitchen; and First National Bank representative Jennifer Boynton. Photo by Kyle Laurita

