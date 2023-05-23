News

Streaming wands

Streamer wands made for waving in the sun parade at Solstice by the Sea on Sears Island.

 

 Photo by Ashley Megquier

SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island (FOSI) and Carver Memorial Library will host a free summer solstice-themed after school program for children on Wednesday, May 31, from 4:00pm - 5:30pm at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.

Attendees will learn about the science behind solstices as well as traditions observed around the world to mark these seasonal shifts.