Every year, hundreds of teenagers from Europe and Asia come to the United States through the Future Leaders Exchange Program. The FLEX Program is an academic and cultural exchange program that offers high school students from select countries, including mine (Tajikistan), the chance to study in the United States for a year and live with an American host family.

FLEX is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. government, administered by American Councils for International Education. Notably, 2.3% of applicants become finalists for FLEX scholarships, compared to the Ivy League’s 4% to 6% acceptance rate. As such, currently around 800 foreign exchange students study and live across the United States.

