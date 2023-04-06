European and Asian students in the Future Leaders Exchange Program are pictured during their recent trip to Washington, D.C. Fird Babaev of Belfast Area High School is second from the left in the front row. Photos courtesy of FLEX Program
European and Asian students in the Future Leaders Exchange Program are pictured during their recent trip to Washington, D.C. Fird Babaev of Belfast Area High School is second from the left in the front row. Photos courtesy of FLEX Program
Photo courtesy of FLEX Program
Fird Babaev stands with the U.S. Capitol in the background on March 17. The photo was taken by Oriyon Khalilov, a fellow foreign exchange student from Tajikistan.
FLEX Program exchange students are pictured with a member of Sen. Angus King's staff in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Firdavskhon Babaev is second from left.
Every year, hundreds of teenagers from Europe and Asia come to the United States through the Future Leaders Exchange Program. The FLEX Program is an academic and cultural exchange program that offers high school students from select countries, including mine (Tajikistan), the chance to study in the United States for a year and live with an American host family.
FLEX is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. government, administered by American Councils for International Education. Notably, 2.3% of applicants become finalists for FLEX scholarships, compared to the Ivy League’s 4% to 6% acceptance rate. As such, currently around 800 foreign exchange students study and live across the United States.
As a finalist in the FLEX Program, I had the incredible opportunity to visit the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. The trip was both educational and eye-opening, giving me the chance to learn about the country’s rich history, cultural diversity and democratic values.
The trip included visits to the Smithsonian Institution, including the African American Museum, American History Museum, Natural History Museum and National Gallery of Art. I was also excited to spend an entire day on Capitol Hill.
During our visit, we had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the State Department who provided us with valuable insights into the workings of the U.S. government and its foreign policy. We also visited many of the city’s historic landmarks, including Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and FDR Memorial. Each of these sites gave me a deeper appreciation of the country’s rich history and its democratic values.
In addition, the FLEX program provided us a unique opportunity to meet with staff members of Sen. Angus King and Rep. Jared Golden. Moreover, Sen. Susan Collins personally met all seven of the exchange students hosted in Maine. Conversations with them about the FLEX program and its impact on our lives, as well as teaching Americans about our different cultures, beliefs and traditions to help our countries to build friendly relationships, were important for future generations of the FLEX program.
Perhaps the most significant part of the trip was the opportunity to meet with other FLEX participants from around the world, such as Armenia, Estonia, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, etc. These young people had come from different countries and cultures, but we all shared a common goal: to learn more about the United States and to promote cross-cultural understanding.
Through these interactions, we were able to learn about each other’s cultures, traditions and values, and to build lasting friendships. We also had the chance to share our own experiences and perspectives, giving us a greater appreciation for the diversity of the world and the importance of understanding and respecting different cultures.
Firdavskhon Babaev is an exchange student from Tajikistan.