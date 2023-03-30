News

Tyler Lapointe

Searsport Elementary School student Tyler Lapointe with the dumptruck he filled with trash during recess. Photo by Symon Belisle

Recently there have been some big environmental developments in our government and society. An oil extraction proposal called the Willow Project was just approved March 13. This project will be very impactful for everyone, especially those who live and are native owners of the Arctic, Alaskan land.

Many young people are aware of environmental issues like this one, but Lauren Damon, junior at Searsport District High School, said that although we can protest and fight against climate change, the big decisions still sit with the higher-power government folks. She also agrees that just by doing the simple things like educating yourself on these topics and talking about it more will help a lot in making a difference.

