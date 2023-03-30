Recently there have been some big environmental developments in our government and society. An oil extraction proposal called the Willow Project was just approved March 13. This project will be very impactful for everyone, especially those who live and are native owners of the Arctic, Alaskan land.
Many young people are aware of environmental issues like this one, but Lauren Damon, junior at Searsport District High School, said that although we can protest and fight against climate change, the big decisions still sit with the higher-power government folks. She also agrees that just by doing the simple things like educating yourself on these topics and talking about it more will help a lot in making a difference.
Aubree Henderson, another junior from SDHS, said that no matter how we feel about decisions that are being made, there’s not much we are capable of doing once something is voted for. She agrees that there definitely are things we could do, but she’s unaware, which isn’t a bad thing; even adults these days can be unaware of what’s going on in our government.
And that’s where talking about climate change and recognizing the differences in our life will be existential to change. I’ve recently joined a Climate Ambassadors group, hosted by A Climate to Thrive on Mount Desert Island, which holds Zoom meetings every Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. These meetings started March 9 and will continue until April 6.
The meetings involve many people of different ages and backgrounds. Last meeting, we spoke about the importance of just talking about the things going on in life that are meaningful to us and how climate change is related to them, and how to talk to more people and groups. One of the guest speakers in last week’s meeting, Kenneth Coolburn, made some really great points when I asked him a few questions.
He brought up Greta Thunberg, and how even though she was young and had no idea what she was doing or what she could do, she still noticed these changes and felt obliged to do something about it. At the age of 15, she was spending her Fridays outside the Swedish Parliament to call for stronger action by protesting with a sign that said, “School Strike for Climate” (in Swedish, though).
Bringing up the fact that anyone can make changes in society was very striking to me. It seems like these days, kids are very unaware of what they can do to change the things that are important to them. But you can do just about anything. Just like Greta.
While recognizing Greta’s hard work, it also came to my attention that even in Maine, kids are making big steps in helping change the world. Junior high school student Lily Nadeau came to me talking about how she sent in a letter to a business asking that they use recyclable containers rather than Styrofoam, and to her pleasant surprise they read that letter and made the decision to start using recyclable materials.
Along with her change, the paper bag law put in place in 2020, wouldn’t have come to be without the help of seventh and eighth graders seeking that change in Maine. Thanks to those young people, a lot of things are happening. The impact we are having on our planet is insane, and just by doing something as simple as talking to your peers, or even just picking up trash on the streets accomplishes something.
Searsport elementary school on March 20 invited Mr. Drew of Mr. Drew and His Animals Too of Lewiston to present his work with rescued animals. At the end of his presentation, he challenged the students to pick up at least one piece of trash afterward. This inspired a ton of students, especially Tyler Lapointe. Later that day at recess, Tyler took his toy dumptruck and filled it with trash. He said that what Mr. Drew said really made him want to do more, and his peers as well.
With Earth Day coming soon, on April 22, we should all try to do what we can to change the world. All it takes is one person, and one small task. By simply spreading thoughtful information, educating yourself and others, and doing what you can to help keep our planet safe and clean, we can make a difference.