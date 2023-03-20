News

The Isakov family.

Maksym Isakov poses with wife Kayrna and son Mark in their Lincolnville residence. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

LINCOLNVILLE — Maksym Isakov is many things. One thing he is not is afraid of a challenge.

Entrepreneur, refugee, husband and father, Isakov answers to them all. He is also a survivor. The 27-year-old Ukrainian has weathered a storm of unfortunate circumstance and emerged with his family, and dreams, intact.

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

