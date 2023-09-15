News

BANGOR — As the state prepares for a major weekend storm, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon Hampson today announced that the Department has launched a pilot program to make it easier for rural Mainers to repair and rebuild storm-damaged homes in presidentially declared disaster areas.

The pilot program covers disasters since July 18, 2022, and may include future natural disasters declared through the next two years.