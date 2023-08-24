News

BELFAST — The Future of Belfast's Hutchinson Center steering committee will hold an informational and organizing meeting Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Belfast Free Library to discuss the status of the center. The public is welcome to attend and consider becoming a part of "envisioning the future Belfast Hutchinson Center," according to the announcement from Mike Hurley.

"For 23 years the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast has been a beacon of opportunity, culture, education, aspirations and community," Hurley said. "Belfast area residents earned their degrees, statewide conferences routinely packed the halls drawing participants from Aroostook to York. Belfast’s Senior College grew and flourished into the most successful in the state of Maine. Event after event brought many thousands from near and far to the center every year. The Hutchinson Center flourished even as the University lost interest."