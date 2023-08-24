BELFAST — The Future of Belfast's Hutchinson Center steering committee will hold an informational and organizing meeting Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Belfast Free Library to discuss the status of the center. The public is welcome to attend and consider becoming a part of "envisioning the future Belfast Hutchinson Center," according to the announcement from Mike Hurley.
"For 23 years the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast has been a beacon of opportunity, culture, education, aspirations and community," Hurley said. "Belfast area residents earned their degrees, statewide conferences routinely packed the halls drawing participants from Aroostook to York. Belfast’s Senior College grew and flourished into the most successful in the state of Maine. Event after event brought many thousands from near and far to the center every year. The Hutchinson Center flourished even as the University lost interest."
In mid-June, the University of Maine announced the center would be closed in August. The Future of Belfast’s Hutchinson Center steering committee has been meeting and working to create a plan to acquire and preserve the Hutchinson Center.
The creation of the Hutchinson Center was "an uncommon gift of epic proportions," Hurley said in the announcement. "If we allow the center to cease to exist as an educational, arts, business, and community engine, the loss will be a catastrophe. The Belfast Hutchinson Center has enormous potential to survive and thrive. Please join in this historic opportunity."
The goal of the meeting is to listen to the public's thoughts on what the Hutchinson Center did for Belfast and the area, generate ideas for the future Hutchinson Center, and gather supporters for the operation of the next generation of Belfast’s Hutchinson Center. Those unable to attend are invited to send their thoughts via email to hutchinsonfuture@gmail.com. For more information, call Kim Fleming at 338-2222.