BELFAST — Conventional is a term seldom used by Ray and Patricia Estabrook. The two founding members of The Game Loft in Belfast have tried conventional, and it just doesn’t seem to work.

“We’ve always got burned when we’ve done the conventional wisdom type thing,” Ray said. “We’ll go in a different direction with this transition.”

Cast of 'The More Things Change'

Cast members of "The More Things Change" take a break on the set during filming. Game Loft produced this movie, which premiered at the Colonial Theatre in Belfast in the summer of 2022. 