BELFAST — Conventional is a term seldom used by Ray and Patricia Estabrook. The two founding members of The Game Loft in Belfast have tried conventional, and it just doesn’t seem to work.
“We’ve always got burned when we’ve done the conventional wisdom type thing,” Ray said. “We’ll go in a different direction with this transition.”
The transition of which Ray speaks is his and Patricia’s retirement from The Game Loft. The two stepped down as co-executive directors on July 1 to assume consulting and support roles within the organization. They will also assist the board in finding a new executive director.
“We’ll lend support, consulting and training, as necessary, for a year while we wrap up some existing projects,” Ray said. “Our idea of retirement is from a busy, full-time job to a part-time job.”
The two have no intention of stepping away from the program they created 25 years ago.
“Over the years we’ve been the parents of The Game Loft,” Patricia said. “Now we’re moving into the phase where we are the grandparents. Parents pay the bills, make sure the utilities are on; grandparents just play with the kids.”
The Estabrooks founded The Game Loft in February 1998 as a way for young people to gather, interact and share common bonds — “To find their tribe,” Patricia said.
Over the past two decades, The Game Loft has evolved into a hub of experiential learning with partnerships throughout the community and schools. The Game Loft’s sister organization, I Know Me, is used as a tool to educate youth about Maine history.
Local educational leaders recognize The Game Loft’s contribution to the local community and Waldo County.
“Ray and Patricia have generously, and even sacrificially, shared with the young people of Waldo County their prodigious energy, creativity, emotional intelligence, belief in the importance of relationships, and passion for and understanding of young people through their innovative programming at Game Loft and I Know Me programs in public school settings," said Mary Alice McLean, superintendent of Regional School Unit 71.
“Young people have found an open door and safe space to become leaders, play, eat, have fun, and contribute to improving the world. The Estabrooks are a talented and inspired twosome who could have done many things with their many gifts. We are blessed that they chose Belfast and surrounding towns to bring their powerful vision to fruition and elicit many caring community partners dedicated to ensuring that what the Estabrooks started and built will last well beyond their tenure.”
Ray and Patricia discussed their pending retirement plans with The Game Loft board last summer. All agreed that a soft transition would be the best approach.
“Our primary goal is to get the organization settled into a new leadership and managerial system,” Ray said, “ and get us out of the decision-making role so that the board and staff can own this program and carry it forward for another generation.”
Through The Game Loft and I Know Me, the Estabrooks have discovered a way to connect peer groups from different times in history. They do this through role-playing games. Participation in the role-playing allows young people to assume the perspective of young person experiencing a moment in history.
“By becoming a character at a crucial moment in time,” Ray said,” they experience it in a way you could never experience in a classroom or textbook. I’m not taking anything away from the hard work teachers do; this is an add-on, and our kids are comfortable with that level of character acting.”
So comfortable, in fact, that they made a movie.
“The More Things Change” premiered at the Colonial Theatre in Belfast last summer. The movie depicts a school day in the fictional New England settlement of Chartwell during the year 1852. At issue is the reading of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” to students by their new schoolteacher.
More specifically, the picture is focused on the reaction to this reading by students, parents and settlement leaders, all of whom seem split on whether the reading was appropriate. Themes of bullying and discrimination are also woven into the film.
“It won’t win any Academy Awards,” Ray said at the premiere, “but it got the kids thinking about that time in Maine history — and it was fun.”
The Estabrooks, through The Game Loft and I Know Me, provide students with a wide range of role-playing opportunities around historical events, specifically in Maine.
“We have adopted role-playing games as a way to study Maine history,” Ray said, “and it’s been very successful.”
The Game Loft will sometimes take these historical reenactments on the road, performing in period costumes at various locations around Waldo County. They also provide a willing and able volunteer force to the community.
“It you asked The Game Loft to help with a project, the answer was always a resounding yes,” said Dorothy Havey, executive director of the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Game Loft volunteers wherever they go. Annually, Game Loft kids take a trip to a food festival. They volunteer at the festival and then enjoy it for themselves. The organization is well-received when they arrive at these events.
“We’ve had festivals turn their parades over to our kids,” Ray said. “They ask the kids to organize and conduct the parade. There’s a lot of pride in that.”
Belfast resident Rio Greeley has been with The Game Loft since middle school. Greeley, who lives a few streets away, came for the convenience, and found something more.
“It is a safe space to go be who you are,” he said. “It became a focal point for my friend group.”
By high school, Greeley was helping run programs and served as an intern at The Game Loft after graduation. After spending a few years away, he returned to The Game Loft to assist the program manager, and was promoted to that position in early 2022.
Greeley undoubtedly will absorb some of the Estabrooks’ duties after they retire. He also recognizes that he may not have to go far to elicit their advice.
“I have my doubts,” Greeley said of Patricia and Ray’s impending retirement. “They’ll get bored and I can’t imagine they can stay away from here. They mean everything to Game Loft.”