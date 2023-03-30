News

Manufactured homes in Belfast

The Belfast City Council held a workshop March 21 with owners of local manufactured home parks. Photo by Michelle Christian

 Photo by Michelle Christian

BELFAST — In an effort to explore potential avenues of affordable housing, the Belfast City Council held a workshop with owners and managers of manufactured, or mobile, home parks in Belfast on March 21.

Owners of three manufactured home parks were on hand to inform the council on the speed bumps they have encountered in their attempts to expand.

Tags

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

Recommended for you