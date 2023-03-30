BELFAST — In an effort to explore potential avenues of affordable housing, the Belfast City Council held a workshop with owners and managers of manufactured, or mobile, home parks in Belfast on March 21.
Owners of three manufactured home parks were on hand to inform the council on the speed bumps they have encountered in their attempts to expand.
“We view you as experts in the field,” Mayor Eric Sanders said. “We are looking for ways to grow affordable housing in the city and it has come to our attention that mobile homes (are) a great avenue of doing that.”
On hand were Dana Keene, Mike Oneglia, and Burt and Christine Bailey. The Baileys own Piper Stream Estates, Oneglia owns Seacoast Village, and he partners with Keene in the ownership and management of Hyland Estates.
Each of the three parks has ample, in some cases significant, property on which to expand. Manufactured home prices are significantly more affordable than the purchase of new or existing homes.
“A couple, each of whom makes minimum wage,” said Oneglia, “can afford a manufactured home.”
With the land available and the prices of manufactured homes so low, why are these parks not expanding?
The response from all three local park owners was simple and unified — regulation.
Keene has been in the manufactured home park business for 57 years.
“We need to get some relief from the planning office,” Keene told the council. “They can only do what the regulations tell them. You guys make the regulations.”
When Keene and his father first opened Hyland Estates, they did so with few regulations in place. The project required only council approval. Keene’s original plan called for 68 homes at Hyland Estates, a number he has reached.
The regulatory landscape is much different today. For manufactured home parks to expand, they must adhere to the regulations, incurring costs that must be passed along to the manufactured home owner. In many cases, the costs are prohibitive.
“That’s the big difference,” said Planning Board member Lewis Baker, who sat in on the meeting. “Today, we have lots of rules and regulations. The regulations started around 1980. That’s the cutoff. You really didn’t see any parks starting up after that. So we have to find a smoother way through the regulations to allow these parks to be built and expand, slowly. That’s how it happens — two, three, four units at a time — not try to do the whole park at once.”
Costs associated with site preparation and paving have risen steeply. Oneglia said his cost per “pad” was around $80,000 with proper adherence to local codes.
“Once you add that in,” Oneglia said, “it stops being affordable housing.”
Oneglia and Keene, both members of the State Manufactured Housing Commission, encouraged the council to work with the planning and codes departments to loosen requirements such as the need to pave a road when expanding.
Oneglia, who has an expansion project in progress, said it would be more affordable without the local regulations.
“If I could strip this project down, and only have to do what the state requires to get going, that would save a lot of money,” he said.
Belfast Planning and Codes Director Bub Fournier noted that the local codes governing manufactured homes were taken from the state standards.
Oneglia acknowledged that Fournier was correct, with one exception.
“The state doesn’t require the paving of roads,” he said.
Fournier added the plan Oneglia referred to was Planning Board-approved, with the applicant agreeing to the terms.
“There’s an opportunity to amend that plan,” Fournier said, “but this isn’t the forum to do it.”
Fournier acknowledged that Belfast required the paving of roads.
“That’s a roadblock,” Oneglia said. “It’s the reason I’m not building this (expansion project) unless I can get some relief.”
The Baileys acknowledged that expansion at Piper Stream Estates was made difficult by routine testing of water on the site. The state requires the Baileys to test for the presence of iron to ensure it is at state standards, and the testing is expensive.
“The iron on that side of town is quite high,” Bert Bailey said. “It’s causing big problems. It’s hard for us to do any expansions.”
Oneglia said a possible solution was for the city to take ownership of the roads within the manufactured home park.
Keene suggested the council “could make this work” in reference to Oneglia’s expansion project. He suggested the council consider the investment made in the community and fast-track a solution.
“This is a guy that spent a million dollars in housing last year,” Keene said, nodding toward Oneglia, “and he wants to do it again this year. If we talk about it for six months, it’s going to be snowing again.”
Councilor Mike Hurley asked the park owners if they had empty manufactured homes, how many could they rent?
“All of them,” Bert Bailey said. “We get three or four calls every day.”
Oneglia said that flexible phasing and relaxing the requirement for paved roads would allow greater latitude for expansion. He added that a TIF (tax increment financing) would also be beneficial.
City Manager Erin Herbig noted that city staff were required to follow the standards, policies and codes set forth by the federal, state and local governments. She suggested where solutions might be found.
“A lot of what your are discussing are decisions made by the Planning Board,” she told Oneglia. “The Planning Board has a big position in this regarding amending your site plan. That would be a conversation that you need to have with the Planning Board. ... The code and planning offices do not have the authority to make those decisions.”
As the workshop closed, Hurley noted it might be time to make changes, referring to several made regarding the downtown.
“We run into things that are structural,” Hurley said, “but identifying them and, maybe, reconsidering them is how you make things happen.”