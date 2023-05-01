News

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport High School’s robotics team — named Team 6329, The Bucks’ Wrath, along with its robot, “Shock” — won third place at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) World Championship in Houston April 19-22, the culmination of years of hard work in building a competitive robotics program at the school.

That journey began six years ago, when the robotics program was implemented as part of the school’s introduction to engineering class. Industrial arts teacher Mike Gross signed on to mentor members on manufacturing, and math teacher John Boynton agreed to help with coding and driving.