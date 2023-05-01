BUCKSPORT — Bucksport High School’s robotics team — named Team 6329, The Bucks’ Wrath, along with its robot, “Shock” — won third place at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) World Championship in Houston April 19-22, the culmination of years of hard work in building a competitive robotics program at the school.
That journey began six years ago, when the robotics program was implemented as part of the school’s introduction to engineering class. Industrial arts teacher Mike Gross signed on to mentor members on manufacturing, and math teacher John Boynton agreed to help with coding and driving.
In the years that followed, Team 6329 saw several second-place finishes in lower-level competitions. The school said that until a district-level event in Rhode Island this spring, seniors on the team had never been to a competition where they didn’t lose in the finals.
School staff said in a press release that the string of second-place finishes, however, gave the students “the competitive insight needed to finally show Team 6329’s true quality, and that has been nothing less than golden.”
This year’s journey to the world championship in Houston began with first-place finishes at competitions in both Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Team 6329 and Shock came away with a combined record of 32-2, overall, in addition to several other awards. Not bad for a school with a total enrollment of 355 students, of whom 22 were team members (in addition to a coaching staff of two and a volunteer base of six community mentors).
The culminating event in New England, the district championship, saw Team 6329 end qualification in disappointment, ranked 17th in their field. Thankfully it would be selected first overall by fellow Mainers, Team 5687: The Outliers, and would battle its way to a loss in the semi-finals.
Undeterred, Team 6329 leveraged its support from Regional School Unit 25 (which funds the regular season including registration, parts and travel to two events), local sponsors and successful alumni to take its talents all the way to Houston, where the top 600 teams in the world would be waiting. That support made a huge difference, according to Boynton.
“One of the things that makes this team stand out compared to so many is the support within the school,” he said. “We have such outstanding support from the RSU from funding to logistics. The fact that our kids have a class dedicated to the team and can come down during their study halls to work really sets us apart. It allows us to get kids that never would have tried robotics otherwise, making it a really interesting blend of students.”
In Texas, the teams were split into eight divisions. The Bucksport squad was in the Curie field with 78 other teams. At the end of 10 qualification matches, The Bucks’ Wrath emerged in third place with an 8-2 record. Picking out other teams from around the country to partner with, Team 6329 and its alliance tore through the double-elimination tournament, going 5-0.
The team won the Curie field, bringing home its third blue banner of the season. That advanced the Bucksport squad to the championship bracket, known as Einstein. There, the eight winning alliances from each field played off in a double-elimination bracket in front of more than 30,000 attendees.
After winning the first two matches of the tournament, The Bucks’ Wrath found themselves one win away from the finals. Then disaster struck. An electric failure after a collision slowed 6329 from scoring at its usual breakneck pace and the alliance lost its final two matches.
After a season that started with more than 3,000 teams, the alliance chosen by the team from Bucksport finished third in the entire world. During the awards ceremony Team 6329 won the Excellence in Engineering award, which celebrates the team that demonstrates a professional approach to the design process.
“I have never experienced a more dedicated group of people,” said Boynton. “Not only did they put every ounce of energy into the success on the field this year, they also put thought into how they can ensure the success of the team for years to come. It was just amazing to hit the world stage and see our kids interacting with the very best teams in the world as equals. It really shows how much you can achieve with hard work.”
Looking back at a season that culminated with the third-place world championship finish, and competing in front of 30,000 people while making a name for themselves and their school, Boynton said it has left an indelible impression on those who were part of it.
“I can only imagine this will be a story the kids will tell for years to come,” he said.