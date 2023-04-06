BELFAST — Belfast City Councilors continued their discussion of a proposal to streamline and structure city committees during their April 4 meeting. Councilors also appointed a new city treasurer/tax collector and poet laureate, and opened discussions on ways to celebrate the city’s 250th anniversary. The ambitious agenda, however, began with some difficult news.
During his Parks and Recreation Commission report to councilors, Parks and Recreation Director Norman Poirier announced that he would retire in June.
“I would like to inform the council, Manager Herbig, and the public that I’ve made a decision to retire," Poirier said. "This will take place at the end of June. I’ve loved my time here. Belfast is a great community and I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done.”
“You’ve set a high bar,” Mayor Eric Sanders said. “Many a weekend, many a day we’re closed, you’re here. Your dedication has not gone unnoticed. You will be hard to replace.”
City Manager Erin Herbig thanked Poirier and praised his service to the city.
“I want to thank Norm for his incredible service,” Herbig said. “He’s been an important member of our team. I know he’s a important conduit to many members of our community and organizations.”
Herbig told the council she would like to begin advertising the Parks and Recreation Commission director’s position as soon as possible to allow for a careful selection of Poirier’s replacement.
Poirier offered to work with his successor.
“I would like to discuss the possibility of helping out, staying on, transitioning somebody into the position, helping with the boathouse rentals, community events during summer, and then let the new person take over,” he said.
Poirier said his decision to retire was difficult, and expressed gratitude for the support he’s received from the community.
“This has not been an easy decision,” Poirier said. “It’s been on my mind. I do want to thank you all for your support and for supporting the department. Belfast has beautiful parks, I’m proud of them and I’d like to see them kept up.”
In other business, the council made a pair of appointments.
Amy Bradford was approved as the city's new finance director. Bradford has served for the past eight years as city clerk. Her appointment leaves a vacancy in the clerk's department that will be advertised immediately. Herbig noted that Bradford’s experience as city clerk had prepared her for the new post.
“She is the right person, at the right time, in the right place,” Councilor Mary Mortier said of Bradford.
The council also appointed Maya Stein of Northport as the new Belfast poet laureate. Stein succeeds Judy Kaber and vowed to continue Kaber’s good works, while adding poetry in unusual places into the mix.
She told the council that her decision to move to the area was based, in large part, on the Belfast Poetry Festival.
“That did it,” Stein said. “The Belfast Poetry Festival of 2019. Four months later we were here. It’s a beautiful community and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
A proposal by city staff to streamline and add more structure to city committees, made by Herbig at the March 21 meeting, also came up for discussion.
Several councilors expressed concern that so many committee meetings would be televised. Others noted the focus of several committees might be muted as they were absorbed into other committees. Councilors agreed to table further discussion on the issue until their next meeting.
An updated policy on the filing of agendas and minutes for city meetings was approved unanimously by the council.
“If you’re not telling people what you’re doing, then you’re just operating in a vacuum,” Councilor Mike Hurley said. “You’re not doing the public’s work.”
Councilors also approved a catastrophic leave policy, and began discussions on how to plan and implement events for Belfast's 250th anniversary. Councilor Paul Dean suggested forming a steering committee to plan and oversee celebrations in the city. Dean suggested such a committee would be made up of representatives from the council, Chamber of Commerce, Our Town Belfast, and other community leaders. The council voted unanimously to approve formation of a steering committee.
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be April 18.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.