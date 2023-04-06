News

Belfast Parks & Recreation Director Norman Poirier

Belfast Parks & Recreation Director Norman Poirier, who announced his retirement at the April 4 City Council meeting. 

 Photo courtesy of City of Belfast

BELFAST — Belfast City Councilors continued their discussion of a proposal to streamline and structure city committees during their April 4 meeting. Councilors also appointed a new city treasurer/tax collector and poet laureate, and opened discussions on ways to celebrate the city’s 250th anniversary. The ambitious agenda, however, began with some difficult news.

During his Parks and Recreation Commission report to councilors, Parks and Recreation Director Norman Poirier announced that he would retire in June.

New Belfast Finance Director Amy Bradford

Amy Bradford was appointed as Belfast's new Finance Director at the Apr. 4 City Council meeting. 
New Belfast Poet Laureate Maya Stein

New Belfast Poet Laureate Maya Stein addresses the council on Apr. 4

