News

AUGUSTA — With the imminent threat posed by Hurricane Lee having passed, Gov. Janet Mills announced this morning that she has suspended the State of Emergency she declared last week in preparation for the storm. Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee is continuing to move eastward past Prince Edward Island.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office, Maine Emergency Management Agency and other State agencies continue to support local emergency management officials with cleanup and recovery efforts, and Central Maine Power and Versant continue to clean up fallen trees and limbs and restore power to customers. The state of Maine will continue to have access to federal resources for recovery, as needed, under President Biden’s Emergency Disaster Declaration.