BELFAST — It’s rare when a rose springs from a pile of dung. That analogy is even more uncommon when applied to our day-to-day lives. Yet it is precisely the way Waldo County Bounty, a food security organization located in Waldo County, was germinated.
As the COVID pandemic began to play itself out globally in early 2020, individuals and organizations within Waldo County, all tasked with food security, got together to discuss how the pandemic would impact food security in Waldo County.
One of those individuals was Vera Lindley, the food systems and youth development professional at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office in Belfast.
Lindley said the group discussed next steps and, using the Unity Barn Raisers as a fiscal sponsor, set an ambitious goal of raising $100,000 within a year.
“There’s nothing like an emergency to bring people together and rally for a cause,” Lindley said. “There was a lot of energy and talent behind the effort. Donations came in from everywhere.”
Within eight months, the group had reached that goal. Building on that success, they agreed to a fundraising partnership in 2021 with The Lost Kitchen in Freedom.
“That took things to another level,” Lindley said.
The Lost Kitchen is a restaurant that requires diners to reserve a table using a postcard. The restaurant added an element to their postcard that allowed diners to contribute to the group. That partnership blossomed.
“I think it lasted about nine days,” said Waldo County Bounty Communications Director Mattie Bamman of the organization’s postcard partnership with The Lost Kitchen. “It raised $325,000. Just from The Lost Kitchen. It was amazing. It changed everything.”
Lindley and Bamman both admit that the partnership with The Lost Kitchen caused the group to “take a step back” and examine how best to move forward.
The group used that seed money to create Waldo County Bounty, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to work to ensure that everyone has access to fresh, nutritious food by collaborating with local farmers, organizations, and community members toward an equitable food system.
“We’re still umbrellaed under the Unity Barn Raisers,” Lindley said. “We have more structure. We have a board. It’s given us more fuel to work on this in the community and our programs haven’t changed.”
These include farm-to-pantry, gleaning and gardening programs.
In the farm-to-pantry program, the organization purchases food directly from local farmers and distributes it to food access and hunger relief organizations within Waldo County.
The gleaning program redirects unused and surplus food to hunger relief organizations.
“Our volunteers go out to farms and any place where they have a surplus,” Lindley said. “They distribute that to food pantries throughout the community.”
The organization is currently running a “Grow a Row” campaign with local gardeners. Waldo County Bounty will provide home gardeners with seeds and the gardeners use them to grow products for the “Give and Take” program.
“The Give and Take program is tables, sheds or sites around the county,” Lindley said. “People who grow food in more of a home gardening context can donate their surplus. People without food can pick that surplus up at one of the sites.”
There are currently 15 Give and Take sites scattered throughout Waldo County. A list of the sites can be found on the organization’s website.
“Our Give and Take sites are totally anonymous,” Lindley said. “You can show up anytime and take what you need.”
Signs that identify the location of Give and Take sites are placed in highly trafficked areas for maximum visibility.
While feedback on the Give and Take program is limited, Lindley said the apparent need is great.
“The food moves really, really quickly.”
Last year Waldo County Bounty noticed a decline in the drop-offs at the Give and Take sites. Lindley said this might have been caused by several factors, one of which was the difficult growing conditions posted by a dry summer.
“With food prices what they are, it may have been harder for people to give,” Lindley said. “In my experience the people that are the most generous are often those same people closest to being in need themselves.”
The “Grow a Row” program is a direct response to the decline. Waldo County Bounty recently received a large donation of seeds.
“We going to give those seeds away to gardeners and encourage them to grow a row,” Lindley said, “then give it back to one of the Give and Take tables.”
The organization stresses the need to provide nutritious food. The Give and Take sites are managed and any produce that has lost its freshness is removed from the table.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” Bamman said. “It’s food grown by your neighbors. It’s as local as it gets.”
Waldo County Bounty’s list of community partnerships is endless. Add to that a brigade of volunteers and it becomes clear that it takes a community to feed a community. The organization works with Daybreak Growers Alliance, a group of 70 farms, tapping into their expertise and connections.
“Our whole approach is to take what’s already in place and see if we can support it,” Bamman said. “We’re buying produce from local farmers and distributing it to relief organizations. Those connections are essential.”
The organization would like to build more sheds for the Give and Take sites it maintains. The sheds would provide the produce cover from the elements, allowing it to stay fresher, longer.
“We’re having a share shed build,” Bamman said. “It’s a campaign to get folks who build, and might have supplies lying around, to build a share shed. We probably need seven to nine this year for the different sites. The volunteer coordinators who run those sites say it would really make it better.”
Bamman said the strength of the organization lies within the interconnectedness of its partners throughout Waldo County.
“It’s definitely a whole community of people, coming together, and making it work.”