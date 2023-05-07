BIDDEFORD — Biddeford Internet Corp., aka fiber-optic internet service provider GWI, has announced that it will receive nearly $2 million in Maine Connectivity Authority “Reach Me” grants to expand high-speed internet in Belfast, Paris, West Paris and Sumner.
GWI said it will match the grant funding with nearly $200,000 in private investment.
The Maine Connectivity Authority’s Reach Me Line Extension Program aims to incentivize ISPs to complete their existing networks by extending service to all unserved locations in their existing service areas.
In Paris and West Paris, the funding enables GWI to build 10 miles of fiber infrastructure, expanding its current footprint from Sumner, according to the press release. The network extension will pass 141 unserved and under-served locations.
In Belfast, the network extension will pass an additional 248 households, totaling 13 miles of infrastructure in the eastern portion of the city. Through a trusted partnership between GWI and Arctaris Impact Fund, LP and Arctaris Opportunity Zone Fund LLC, GWI began building a new network in the western portion of Belfast that is expected to be completed by early 2024. The combination of public investment through “Reach Me” funds and private investment through Arctaris and GWI will enable GWI to build a fiber-optic network in Belfast, passing 2,500 locations that previously had little to no reliable internet service.
City Councilor and Broadband Committee member Mary said in a press release that the extension would provide "direly needed high-speed broadband service of at least 100/100Mbps to the residences and businesses located east of the Passy River in Belfast, who are severely under-served."
"This will ... allow all our citizens to fully participate in today’s world, whether [with] health, education, entrepreneurial business, banking or any of the day-to-day activities which now demand this connectivity,” she said.
City Manager Erin Herbig said access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet "is vital for our community’s economic growth and future prosperity."
"In Belfast, we have prioritized improving internet connectivity to all residents," she said in the press release. "Public-private partnerships made this project possible ...."
GWI is currently working with the Maine Connectivity Authority to finalize grant details and associated vendors for the project, according to the press release. The company expects to have a project update in coming weeks.