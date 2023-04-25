UNITY — The Sebasticook Regional Land Trust announced that attorney Tyler C. Hadyniak of Mailloux and Marden, P.A., has joined its board of directors following the trust’s monthly meeting April 17.
Freedom resident Hadyniak, 30, specializes in family law and veterans disability benefits. He brings to the trust valuable civic experience and knowledge, thanks to his numerous responsibilities across his community, the announcement said. He currently serves as chairman of the Freedom Town Charter Commission and chairman of the Freedom Planning Board, is a board member of the Freedom Community Historical Society, and writes The Republican Journal’s weekly Freedom town column. He has prior experience as a governing director, having previously served on the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.
“I grew up in the middle of the woods, and went back as quickly as I could,” Hadyniak said in the press release. “I want to raise my young daughter among the serene, restorative nature I grew to love as a child, and appreciate more as an adult. I strongly believe in protecting the planet — which includes both preserving nature and prioritizing alternative energy solutions.
"Therefore, when I was asked to join SRLT, I was flattered and jumped at the opportunity. I believe in SRLT’s mission and want to do my part to ensure that our little slice of heaven here in Maine stays preserved for future generations.”
Hadyniak was appointed by the board to fill a vacant position. All newly appointed directors will be confirmed by the membership at SRLT's annual meeting later this year, the press release said.
The trust’s mission is to recognize and conserve the rich wild and working landscape of Central Maine’s Sebasticook River watershed, and educate the public on the natural woods and waters around them. It accepts donations and welcomes volunteers. For more information, visit sebasticookrlt.org or email info@sebasticookrlt.org.