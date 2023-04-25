News

Tyler C. Hadyniak of Freedom, who has been named to the board of Sebasticook Regional Land Trust.

UNITY — The Sebasticook Regional Land Trust announced that attorney Tyler C. Hadyniak of Mailloux and Marden, P.A., has joined its board of directors following the trust’s monthly meeting April 17.

Freedom resident Hadyniak, 30, specializes in family law and veterans disability benefits. He brings to the trust valuable civic experience and knowledge, thanks to his numerous responsibilities across his community, the announcement said. He currently serves as chairman of the Freedom Town Charter Commission and chairman of the Freedom Planning Board, is a board member of the Freedom Community Historical Society, and writes The Republican Journal’s weekly Freedom town column. He has prior experience as a governing director, having previously served on the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.