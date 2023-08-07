News

National Boatbuilding Competition

A team builds a 12-foot skiff at Belfast Harbor Fest’s 2019 National Boatbuilding Challenge. This year's event will be Aug. 19. 

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Rotary Club

BELFAST — The National Boatbuilding Challenge, a feature of Belfast Rotary Club’s 16th annual Harbor Fest, will award $1,750 in cash prizes to its top three boatbuilding teams.

The four-hour competition begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the second day of the free three-day festival. Each competing two-person team will build a 12-foot wooden skiff from scratch and row it out into Belfast Harbor.