BELFAST — The National Boatbuilding Challenge, a feature of Belfast Rotary Club’s 16th annual Harbor Fest, will award $1,750 in cash prizes to its top three boatbuilding teams.
The four-hour competition begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the second day of the free three-day festival. Each competing two-person team will build a 12-foot wooden skiff from scratch and row it out into Belfast Harbor.
“Thanks to generous sponsors, including event sponsor Stanley Chevrolet Buick, and boatbuilding prize sponsors Mathews Brothers, and John and Pat Carrick, first prize for the challenge will be $1,000. The second-place team wins $500 and $250 goes to the third-place finishers,” said Russell Werkman, executive director of the Waldo County YMCA and Rotary's Harbor Fest chairman.
Event coordinator John Carrick added, “That’s in addition to half-hull winners’ plaques. There is still room for a team or two to sign up, ‘build it, float it, and row it.’" For more information and an application, go to belfastharborfest.com.
The $100 entry fee per team gives each pair of boatbuilders plans and all building materials, oarlocks and a 12-foot by 20-foot covered building space with electricity, ready for setup at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Teams provide their own hand and power tools, manual caulking guns, work tables, hand-made oars (not store-bought) and two personal flotation devices.
“Boatbuilding teams have been made up of carpenters, professional and amateur boatbuilders, and never-before-build-a-boat pairs,” Carrick said. “Some teams finish, some don’t. Some boats float, some don’t. Some great builders can’t row a lick. But everyone has a good time, including hundreds or even thousands of spectators.”
The Sunday morning Harbor Fest Cardboard Boat Race, sponsored by Front Street Shipyard, is just for fun. The winners in youth, adult, business, audience favorite and “best sinking” categories get bragging rights. Go to belfastharborfest.com to register either a boatbuilding or cardboard boat team.
The free three-day Harbor Fest, celebrating the city’s maritime history and traditions, kicks off Friday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. with a live and silent auction, complete with music, refreshments and cash bar, to benefit the seven Regional School Unit 71 and 20 elementary school clothes closet programs. Harbor Fest continues Saturday with the National Boatbuilding Challenge, 11 a.m. and 12 noon tours of Front Street Shipyard, the 21st annual Come Boating! rowing regatta, 5K “Bug Run” road race, blueberry pancake breakfast, Boat Gear Swap, live music, food trucks, Boy Scouts-sponsored Pinewood Derby and children’s activities. It ends with the Sunday morning Cardboard Boat Race.
This year’s nearly 50 Harbor Fest sponsors include Stanley Chevrolet Buick, city of Belfast, Front Street Shipyard, Ducktrap River of Maine, First National Bank, Viking Lumber, Kim Fleming and Mark Bulmer, Waldo County General Hospital (Maine Health), Bangor Savings Bank, Penobscot Bay Tractor Tug, John and Pat Carrick and Cold Mountain Builders. Other sponsors include United Farmers Market, Blueberry Broadcasting, Hamlin’s Marine, Robbins Lumber Company, Hammond Lumber, K Construction, J Black Printing, Cornerspring Montessori School, Waldo County YMCA and Waldo Boy Scouts.