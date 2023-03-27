News

Matthew Pendleton

Matthew Pendleton, of Lincolnville, indicted for murder by a Waldo County grand jury in the death of Kevin Curit. 

 Photo courtesy of Waldo County Correctional Facility

BELFAST — In a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Republican Journal on March 27, authorities detailed the events leading up to, and immediately following, the death of Lincolnville resident Kevin Curit, 47, on Jan. 6.

On March 22 a Waldo County grand jury indicted Matthew Pendleton, 48, also of Lincolnville, for murder in Curit's death.

Tags

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

Recommended for you