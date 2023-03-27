BELFAST — In a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Republican Journal on March 27, authorities detailed the events leading up to, and immediately following, the death of Lincolnville resident Kevin Curit, 47, on Jan. 6.
On March 22 a Waldo County grand jury indicted Matthew Pendleton, 48, also of Lincolnville, for murder in Curit's death.
The two men lived together in a rented house at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville, where Curit’s body was discovered by police in the late morning hours of Jan. 6.
The chief medical examiner found the cause of death to be strangulation and blunt force trauma. Evidence of ligature marks were found on Curit’s body. The victim also sustained several fractures.
The search warrant affidavit opened the door to investigators on the day of the murder. It also shed some light on the relationship between the two men. On Jan. 6, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to gather evidence and interview Pendleton and potential witnesses.
Pendleton was taken into custody the next day. Police found him hiding in the woods on Hope Road in Lincolnville. Once in custody, he was charged with Curit’s murder and taken to the Waldo County Correctional Facility. Pendleton is currently being held without bail at WCC.
Information in the search warrant affidavit reveals that Pendleton discovered Curit’s body at “around 5:30 a.m.” but failed to contact anyone for nearly four hours.
On the morning of Jan. 6, at 9:48 a.m., the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a deceased man at the 54 Thorndike Road residence. When Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Jackson arrived at the house, he spoke with Pendleton, who identified himself as the caller. Jackson requested the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit.
The Major Crimes Unit arrived around noon and found Pendleton sitting in Jackson’s cruiser. Jackson told the investigators that Pendleton appeared intoxicated and had said he lived with Curit, indicating the two were friends. According to the affidavit, Pendleton told Jackson that Curit was a “heavy drinker” and had been very intoxicated the night of Jan. 5.
The search warrant affidavit stated Pendleton told Jackson that, during the evening of Jan. 5, he had left for the store and, when he returned, found that Curit had destroyed the house and activated a fire extinguisher inside the home because Curit has set his hair on fire attempting to light a cigarette.
According to the affidavit, Jackson told investigators that Pendleton indicated there was a lot of blood because Curit had “cut a hematoma that was on his ear.”
Pendleton told Jackson that he instructed Curit to go sleep in the camper outside because he was destroying the house, the affidavit said.
During his conversation with Deputy Jackson, according to the affidavit, Pendleton said he discovered Curit’s body in the trailer around 5:30 a.m., but waited to call 911. Instead, Pendleton called a few other people before contacting Waldo County dispatch at 9:48 a.m.
The affidavit stated Pendleton told investigators that when (Curit) was drunk he fell often. Pendleton also told investigators that Curit had exited the camper several times to sit on the front porch. Each time, Pendleton said, he escorted Curit back to the camper.
According to the affidavit, Pendleton told investigators that when he checked on Curit the next morning, he found him deceased. Pendleton indicated to investigators that when found, Curit’s face was flat and black.
Investigators worked throughout the day Jan. 6, collecting evidence from the home and Pendleton’s person. Swabs of blood were taken from an oxygen cylinder and a fire extinguisher inside the residence, and from the camper in the front yard. They also took cell phones belonging to Curit and Pendleton into evidence.
The affidavit stated that investigators collected data from Pendleton’s phone using a date range of Jan. 4-6. They found photos of what the document described as “a disheveled looking kitchen area and another photo was that of (Curit) visibly bruised and battered who appeared beaten and possibly dead lying on his back on the front step to the residence.”
The document also stated several internet searches were collected from Pendleton’s phone, including searches relating to “murder, homicide, death, cleaning death scene, hiding a body, causes of death, falling down stairs.”
The affidavit contains the statements of several witnesses, one of whom was contacted by Pendleton on the morning of Jan. 6. The witness told investigators that Pendleton had indicated that he and Curit had “been going at it for three days.” The witness also related to investigators that Pendleton had said, “He was my friend. This shouldn’t have happened.”
Pendleton remains at the Waldo County Correctional Facility. He will be arraigned in the Waldo County Courthouse on Monday, April 3, via Zoom, at 11:30 a.m. He is represented by Christopher McLean and Cheryl Sanuiku-Heinig.