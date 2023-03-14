AUGUSTA — On the best of days emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics face difficult circumstances. The stress of response, assessment and treatment of patients is a hyper-coordinated event that brings a litany of factors into play.
National, state and local protocols — rules that govern when, how and who can administer treatments and medications — are primary considerations for Emergency Medical Service departments and crews. Decisions regarding these protocols take place in a condensed time frame that requires EMS clinicians to think fast, clearly and rely upon their training.
The state of Maine Emergency Medical Service wants that training to be as realistic as possible. To that end, Maine EMS has partnered with VRpatients to help take emergency responder training to the next level.
“Maine is very excited about our partnership with VRpatients to expand virtual reality continuing education opportunities for EMS clinicians throughout the state, especially for high-consequence, low-incidence clinical presentations that involve adult patients,” said Maine EMS Director Sam Hurley in a press release.
“Virtual reality training, as has been evidenced by Maine EMS’s existing pediatric virtual reality programming, gives EMS clinicians a unique immersive experience where they can interact with, treat, and observe clinical changes to virtual patients in a zero-risk environment.”
VRpatients offers a virtual and web-based platform that empowers the sim specialist to build an unlimited number of patient scenarios. The platform is cost-effective and does not require coding. It comes with built-in scenarios, and is fully customizable to create, edit and adapt additional scenarios.
The platform’s simulations and avatars are physiologically responsive to successful interventions, incorrect treatments, or inaction by the user. It also allows the practitioner to repeat a scenario as many times as needed until mastery is achieved. EMS educators can observe the practitioner’s progress in real time, and objectively grade performance with the application’s built-in grading rubric.
Founded in 2018, VRpatients is a physiologically based critical thinking education application that immerses a health care provider into medical scenarios, allowing them to assess, diagnose and treat simulative patients.
Maine EMS piloted the platform and programming in November at a statewide EMS conference in Rockport.
EMS clinicians were extremely enthusiastic about the technology and the potential benefits it will offer our system,” Hurley said, “specifically, exposing EMS clinicians to virtual reality situations that are uncommon within the EMS profession, but are of high consequence.”
State Sen. Chip Curry attended the November conference and feels the partnership will benefit EMS in Maine.
“I tested it,” Curry said. “This is the innovative edge. It’s a tool that helps the development of a larger (EMS) workforce in Maine.”
Curry chaired a Blue Ribbon Commission in the Maine Legislature that recently recommended pumping as much as $350 million over five years into the statewide EMS system. The commission’s focus was on the recruitment, retention, pay and training of state EMS providers in Maine.
The partnership between Maine EMS and VRpatients was made possible through federal grant funds made available through a collaboration with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hurley says the units are currently available in Maine with his organization and should be actively in use “within the next three months.”
He hopes that the innovative approach will provide a wider range of EMS clinicians with training opportunities.
“Maine EMS is poised to deploy these units throughout the state,” Hurley said. “There isn’t a specific location that we intend to target. We are hopeful that rural communities and smaller departments — that may have difficulties accessing some of the existing simulation resources or some continuing education opportunities — will take advantage of these resources.”
