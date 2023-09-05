Health

BELFAST — The Healing Garden, a Midcoast educational nonprofit, in conjunction with Dr. Joe Dispenza and his global meditation community, is hosting a local Walk for the World Walking Meditation on Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m., starting at the Rail Trail Upper Bridge Parking Lot on City Point Road.

“This is a great opportunity for people to connect to their heart and to join others here and around the world who want to walk into a new story, a more beautiful and unlimited future,” Diana Maria Chapin, a local healer and president of The Healing Garden, said in a press release.

Walk for the World 092323.jpg