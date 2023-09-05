BELFAST — The Healing Garden, a Midcoast educational nonprofit, in conjunction with Dr. Joe Dispenza and his global meditation community, is hosting a local Walk for the World Walking Meditation on Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m., starting at the Rail Trail Upper Bridge Parking Lot on City Point Road.
“This is a great opportunity for people to connect to their heart and to join others here and around the world who want to walk into a new story, a more beautiful and unlimited future,” Diana Maria Chapin, a local healer and president of The Healing Garden, said in a press release.
“Of course, those unable to walk are welcome to join in,” she added. “We would love for all those interested to be present and to bring whatever they need to be comfortable — lawn chairs or a blanket to lie down and listen to the meditation.”
Michelle Walker, transformational life coach and board member of The Healing Garden, said in the press release, “For the past 18 months, The Healing Garden has been offering programs that help people learn self-awareness, self-empowerment, self-regulation, and self-healing. In all our offerings, people learn more about heart-brain coherence, which is the fundamental quality of well-being. When we discover that we can self-regulate our emotions and energy through easy tools related to heart-brain coherence, we are more prepared and adaptive, and we recover more quickly from challenging situations.
"Walking meditation is a powerful tool to embody in motion the shift of awareness that arises in meditation," Walker said. "The more we can embody this shift in awareness while we are walking and moving around in our world, the more we bring this expanded awareness of connection and possibility into our lives and thus, the world."
Chapin added, “People leave our events feeling hopeful, energized, empowered and connected, which is much needed in the world right now. Together we are creating a sense of belonging. We are helping one person at a time, which in turn, helps the whole.”