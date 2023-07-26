News

Offshore wind turbine
AUGUSTA — At 3 o'clock this morning, a bill to jumpstart a new offshore wind industry for Maine was approved by the full Legislature.

Proponents say LD 1895, An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources, will generate not only a historic investment in affordable and reliable clean energy to power Maine’s homes, businesses and transportation; but also an investment in the working Mainers needed to make it a reality.