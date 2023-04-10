News

BELFAST — As part of their unit on Maritime Archaeology, Belfast Area High School students involved in the Belfast Marine Institute program recently visited the foreshore shipwreck (which means accessible at low tide) that is located off Robbins Road.

Students took measurements of ship parts, recorded artifact finds, noted presence of items like ballast, bricks, iron and wooden trunnels, and identified parts like a mast step hole and keel, keelson and false keel.

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

