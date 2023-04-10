BELFAST — As part of their unit on Maritime Archaeology, Belfast Area High School students involved in the Belfast Marine Institute program recently visited the foreshore shipwreck (which means accessible at low tide) that is located off Robbins Road.
Students took measurements of ship parts, recorded artifact finds, noted presence of items like ballast, bricks, iron and wooden trunnels, and identified parts like a mast step hole and keel, keelson and false keel.
The group also worked to determine which end was the bow and which was the stern, and then formed hypotheses about what kind of vessel it was, what it had been used for, how old it was, and what might have happened to it.
The students then returned to the classroom with this evidence of photos, video, observation notes and measurements to test their hypotheses. Rodney Whitcomb from the Belfast Area High School Technology Room also brought the school aerial drone to the site for some photos and video, although high winds made using it a challenge.
Once back in the classroom, BMI adviser Charles Lagerbom declared a Scuba Day. Students examined and discussed the history and science of scuba diving.
Actual dive gear was displayed for students who learned about the steps taken to make that air breathable underwater.
“Students learned of pressurized air and regulators that bring down the 3,000 psi pressure in the tank through the first stage to 130 psi and then to a breathable, on-demand second stage,” said BMI teacher Charles Lagerbom. “The self-contained unit then allows one total freedom in the water — untethered to a surface supply of air like old time, or hard-hat diving. They also learned the different kinds of exposure protection available through dry suits and wet suits, as well as thickness in neoprene from 2 to 7 millimeters. They also learned that scuba tanks hold roughly 79% nitrogen and only 21% oxygen.
Scuba instruction occurred in anticipation of Scuba Day on April 14, when BMI students will be able to use the gear with a certified instructor in the pool at Belfast Area High School.
