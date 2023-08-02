BELFAST — The road outside the Front Street Pub in Belfast was alive with hoots, hollers and happy children this weekend as people rolled slowly past to see what the commotion was.
The answer? The annual Holy Mackerel Fishing Tournament, which was resurrected by Front Street Pub owner John Gibbs in 2019.
From dawn to dusk, Gibbs and his compatriots weighed mackerel and stripers from community anglers outside his restaurant, surrounded by fishing poles, T-shirts, duck decoys, local business gift certificates and a rolling raffle ticket basket.
The original Holy Mackerel Tournament was founded in Belfast in 1981, and ran into the '90s, before shutting down. “I knew about it when I was a kid,” Gibbs said. “My uncle would always come down for the tournament.”
Gibbs restarted the tournament five years ago as a community event to bring people to the area, promote local businesses and provide fishermen, especially children, with an opportunity to show off their chops and win some prizes.
“I’d like every kid to have a memory of this,” Gibbs said. And it’s hard to believe that kids who participate in the tournament could ever forget.
This year, one raffle winner — Alan Blood — gave a young child his prize: An all-inclusive fishing trip. Last year, Gibbs said, a tourist gave a child a kayak he’d won.
And Gibbs makes sure that no child leaves empty-handed. At the end of the tournament, he gave every child who did not win a prize a brand-new fishing pole and mackerel jig.
“I just want people to have a good time,” Gibbs said.
On July 30, the deck outside the Front Street Pub was bustling and packed, the air crackling with electricity and quips as people listened to the results of the tournament. Children raced around on scooters, bystanders snacked on oysters and onion rings and Gibbs called out winners to great applause. Servers brought out drinks to anyone with a thirst as the sun gradually set and the festivities continued.
Over 55 local businesses sponsored the event — whether that was by donating funds or raffle items — and Gibbs said that the event could not happen without the support of area businesses.
“People are nice about it,” he said, and emphasized that sponsorship is crucial to being able to host the tournament every year. “We really appreciate it.”
The tournament has been steadily growing in popularity; however, it was put at risk by the pandemic. Gibbs said that he decided to continue the competition through COVID partly because he “wanted to keep some normalcy to [the time].”
The tournament is a draw for adults and kids alike. This year, Holy Mackerel gave out $4,300 in prize money. There were winners for Saturday, Sunday and the two days combined. One child took home a prize of $600 for his mackerel and the grand winner received a check for $1,100.
The proceeds from the Holy Mackerel Fishing Tournament go to an organization based in Turner: Operation Reboot Outdoors.
According to its website, Operation Reboot is a nonprofit that “concentrates on getting veterans, law enforcement officers and service members out of the house and into nature by providing healing through hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreational activities.” In 2021, Holy Mackerel raised $3,290 for Operation Reboot, and in 2022, it raised $6,067.
The nonprofit was founded by Daniel and Nicole Waite in 2019. “I really admire the work they do to help people,” Gibbs said, himself a retired Belfast police officer of 31 years.
He spoke to the high suicide rate among veterans in particular. “The people who come to [Operation Reboot] might not necessarily be into fishing. But this gives them something to look forward to.”
Gibbs said that he plans to support Operation Reboot through the Holy Mackerel Tournament for as long as he can. He hopes that the tournament can make a lasting impression on the community and its children, and that, perhaps someday, a child with an enduring memory of the tournament might take up the reins.