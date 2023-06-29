News

Susan Robbins, a 1993 Belfast Area High School graduate, has been appointed the school’s new assistant principal/athletic director.

Photo courtesy of Belfast Area High School

BELFAST — Belfast Area High School announced that alumna Susan Robbins, class of ‘93, will join its administrative team. Robbins will take over as high school athletic director and assistant principal on July 1.

Robbins holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Springfield College. During her extensive career in athletic administration in Maine, she has served as the athletic director at Poland Regional High School, Yarmouth High School and most recently at Gray/New Gloucester High School.