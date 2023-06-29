BELFAST — Belfast Area High School announced that alumna Susan Robbins, class of ‘93, will join its administrative team. Robbins will take over as high school athletic director and assistant principal on July 1.
Robbins holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Springfield College. During her extensive career in athletic administration in Maine, she has served as the athletic director at Poland Regional High School, Yarmouth High School and most recently at Gray/New Gloucester High School.
Robbins’ accolades include the Maine Athletic Director of the Year Award and the National Athletic Administrators’ Association Distinguished Service Award.
In 2016, Robbins was the recipient of the Thomas Frederick Award, presented annually to one athletic director by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. In 2012 she earned the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award and in 2013 was recognized as the Athletic Director of the Year for the state of Maine.
Robbins is also co-author of a professional development course for athletic directors called Student Leadership Development.
A standout student athlete at Belfast Area High School, Robbins played varsity field hockey, basketball and softball for the Lions. She then went on to compete at the collegiate level for Springfield College.
With her more than 25 years’ experience developing and growing athletic programs at both local and state levels, Belfast Area High School said in the announcement that it is “excited to have Susan bring her talents and experience back to her hometown community.”