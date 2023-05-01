News

Eric Buch

Belfast resident Eric Buch, pictured outside the Colonial Theatre, heads a steering committee whose aim is to save the closed theater and run it as a nonprofit. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — As it turns out, reports of the Colonial Theatre’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated.

On April 29, the Colonial hosted a capacity crowd to hear what amounts to a call to action to help save the 110-year-old theater.

Anne Continelli

Anne Continelli (pictured), a filmmaker from Natick, Massachusetts, will document the grass roots effort to save Belfast's Colonial Theatre. 

