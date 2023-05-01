BELFAST — As it turns out, reports of the Colonial Theatre’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated.
On April 29, the Colonial hosted a capacity crowd to hear what amounts to a call to action to help save the 110-year-old theater.
“Our goal is to preserve the Colonial Theatre’s position as downtown Belfast’s entertainment locale for featuring new and classic movies, live entertainment and important civic meetings,” said Belfast resident Eric Buch, who head up a steering committee named Save Our Colonial Theatre (SOCT).
The SOCT group will use an existing blueprint to achieve those goals.
“We are in the process of applying for nonprofit status,” Buch said. “If and when we get that, we’ll operate the Colonial as a nonprofit.”
The April 29 event showcased “Citizen Coolidge,” a documentary film about a similar effort that helped save the Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline, Mass., in 1989.
"Citizen Coolidige" filmmaker Anne Continelli joined members of the group to describe their efforts to save the Brookline theater and take questions from the audience. Continelli also announced that the effort to save the Colonial would be documented in a similar fashion.
Continelli was in the process of completing "Citizen Coolidge" when she heard the Colonial Theatre was closing. The Natick, Massachusetts, resident and seasonal visitor to Belfast took the news personally, considering it her own call to action.
“I was devastated,” Continelli said of the Colonial’s closing. “I had always thought 'Citizen Coolidge' would have another act, but this changed things. The new film, 'The Big Picture,' will look at both stories, the Coolidge being saved in the past, and following the story of the grassroots efforts of the citizens in this community to save the Colonial. It’s also a picture about why these places need to be saved.”
Continelli is clear on why local theaters are a critical element in society.
“Theaters are the glue that keeps a community together,” she said. “They are affordable. They bring everyone together — upper class, working class — they all experience it together. It’s a bonding experience. When we experience something with our fellow community members, we become connected. It’s a cohesion we have lost in the era of the internet and social media.”
Buch says the screening of "Citizen Coolidge" as part of the SOCT launch provides a framework for the group’s upcoming efforts.
“It’s a wonderful model to go on,” Buch said of "Citizen Coolidge." “There are some real parallels in what they had to go through and some of the steps we need to take.”
The first of those steps is applying, and receiving, nonprofit status. SOCT will file for that this month and hopes to receive the 501(c)(3) designation by the end of 2023. While SOCT awaits nonprofit approval, a sponsoring agreement with the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft will enable the local group to receive donations for projects.
Initial projects include conducting a planning study and engineering assessment of the building.
SOCT formed in March. Since that time, steering committee members have visited theaters throughout Maine, including many operating as nonprofits, to identify trends and best practices.
“I think there is general acceptance that performance centers have to be a mix of movies and other forms of entertainment,” Buch said. “That’s what we’re imagining we’re going to do with the Colonial.”
Operating as a nonprofit would give SOCT some financial advantages.
“It certainly give you access to charitable funding,” Buch said, “either from individuals, or from foundations and, in some cases, corporate giving. It’s a funding stream that is not available to a for-profit business.”
At present there are 12 people on the SOCT steering committee. The committee will also tap into the experience of 12 advisers, each with a particular area of expertise the committee will find useful in achieving the goals to save the Colonial.
Once SOCT receives its nonprofit designation, the group will appoint a board of directors to oversee the project. In the meantime, they will assess the Colonial, raise funds, and look for community partnerships.
The Colonial went dark on Sept. 19, 2022 with the retirement of owners Mike Hurley and Therese Bagnardi. Re-lighting the marquee won’t be an overnight effort.
“This is a big project,” Buch said. “It will take two or three phases over several years. We will attempt to gather as much community input as possible throughout the process. Mike and Therese have been great to work with and my hope is that this project will be a benefit to everyone in our community.”
Donations to Save Our Colonial Theatre can be made online at centertheatre.org/soct or by mailing a check to SOCT, c/o Spencer Stephens, Treasurer, 52 Union St., Belfast, ME 04915. Email Soct@colonialtheater.com for more information.